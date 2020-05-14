Library begins gradual opening

By Lorne Eckersley

Curbside pickups, home deliveries and the reopening of the book drop-off slot are the first steps toward Creston Valley Public Library once again being open.

Chief Librarian Saara Itkonen announced last week that the limited services would start on May 12th.

“This service will only be available during the following days and times to ensure that staff can quarantine, safely clean, and handle returned items before re-lending,” she said. The hours will be from 10 to 4 on Tuesdays and Fridays, giving members a chance to return books they borrowed before the Covid-19 pandemic forced one of Creston’s busiest public services to close.

“We understand that many individuals and families will not be able to make it to the library at these times, so we are also pleased to offer doorstep delivery for library borrowers, either to their workplace or home,” Itkonen said.

Library borrowers can place holds on items via the library’s online catalogue at www.crestonlibrary.com, by email at info@crestonlibrary.com, or by phone at 250-428-4141.

Once library borrowers have completed their holds on items, staff will contact them via phone to arrange pickup and/or delivery.

Meanwhile, library staff will be working on site from Tuesday through Friday, 10 to 5.

“The library values the safety of our community members and staff and we thank you for your patience during this trying time,” the librarian said. “We know that it has been especially hard to be self-isolating without new books, movies, and/or other entertaining and learning materials. We hope this service can make things a little easier for our community and we all look forward to the day when we can open our doors safely again.”