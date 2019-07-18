(Submitted photo)

LETTER: Expanding rat population in Creston

To the Editor:

On July 10, my wife found a dead rat in the garden. This is the first time I’d seen any sign of rats in my neighbourhood. When I mentioned this to several people, everyone had a rat story.

My wife then called Town of Creston and was referred to Wildsight for assistance. Wildsight was a resource for mitigation, not eradication.

July 17, I came across a dead rat on 20th Avenue South, laying on the sidewalk. This really isn’t what I want people to see walking past my yard. I called the Town of Creston again and was told they didn’t have the budget to deal with it and to contact Wildsight.

My concerns are, one, that private citizen might start to try to deal with this problem by trapping and poisoning the rats. I do not want to see dogs, cats and birds being poisoned or trapped. We know all about that from articles in the Advance about people trying to poison wolves and killing dogs instead.

Two, does Creston really want to be on the news concerning a rat infestation? Three, rats carry disease and are a public health concern.

I live in Creston, I pay taxes in Creston and the rats are in Creston. I’d like to see the Town of Creston stop passing the buck to others and do something before dogs, cats and birds start getting poisoned.

I did a few hours of research and have built my own poison dispensers that are safe for very little money. I’d like to see the city clean up areas that attract rats, clean up food sources, close off areas where they can live, set up safe traps and poison bait sites. They could also hold some well-advertised public workshops for homeowners on how to prevent rats from moving into their yards and how to make safe poison dispensers.

I would be interested to hear a public discussion around this in the newspaper.

Jim Zacharias | Creston

The views and opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of Black Press or the Creston Valley Advance. If you have a different view, we encourage you to write to us or contribute to the discussion below.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Scheer’s pledge to review new Food Guide challenged by health community

Just Posted

Kootenay Lake East Shore events celebrating history, arts and culture

Starbelly Jam, East Shore Community Culture Day and Museum Days celebrating Kotenay Lake life…

UPDATED: RCMP confirm one death in accident

Two motorcycles ran into the back of a vehicle towing a boat trailer on highway near Cranbrook

Annual Columbia Basin Culture tour coming up Aug 10 and 11

There are locations across the region participating

Three students receive $3,300 to pursue educational dreams

Makayli Wilkinson from Crawford Bay received the Neil Muth Memorial Scholarship.

Andrew Bellerby out as RDCK’s regional fire chief

Bellerby held the job since January 2016

Rents in most Canadian cities are unaffordable for lower-income earners: study

Roughly one-third of households, or 4.7 million, are renters

Rare white ravens spotted again on Vancouver Island

Nature photographer Mike Yip said mysterious birds back in Coombs area

Motor vehicle incident in Sparwood results in death of dump truck driver

Authorities did not specify what caused the vehicle to go off the road.

B.C. government seeks advice on reviving Interior forest industry

Public website opens as meetings start with community leaders

Psychics, drones being used to search for missing Chilliwack woman with dementia

Drones, psychics, dogs and more have been employed to help find Grace Baranyk, 86

Kootenay Anglican bishops, priests grapple with same-sex marriage vote

After same-sex marriage amendment rejection, priests, bishops voice discontent

Feds issue battery technology challenge at energy conference in Cranbrook

Provincial and territorial energy and mines ministers talk policy, challenges at annual meeting

The inside story of Queen City Shuttle and Charters’ closure

Former employees open up about the Nelson company’s final days

B.C. mom to go to Europe court in hopes of getting alleged abducted daughter back

Tasha Brown alleges her estranged wife abducted their daughter Kaydance Etchells in 2016

Most Read