LETTER: Conservatives announce real plan to protect our environment

Dear Editor,

Canadians know that when it comes to the environment, Liberals are all talk and no action. Justin Trudeau’s Carbon Tax is not an environmental plan. Trudeau gave big polluters a special deal while forcing families to pay more to drive to work and heat their homes.

Canada’s Conservatives have a real plan to protect our environment. It’s a balanced approach to reduce emissions, conserve and protect our air, land, water and wildlife, and fight climate change abroad.

It’s built on three key policy principles. First, is to invest green technology, not taxes. This is the best way to lower our emissions without imposing new taxes on Canadians. Second, is to promote a cleaner and greener natural environment. We will work with farmers, hunters and anglers, Indigenous peoples, provinces, and territories to help protect our air, land, water and wildlife. Third, is to take the climate change fight global. Climate change is a global problem. It requires a global solution, and Canada has a leadership role to play.

Our plan balances the need for Canada to fight climate change by lowering global emissions without compromising our core promise of leaving more money in Canadians’ pockets and helping them get ahead.

Sincerely,

Rob Morrison | Conservative Candidate

The views and opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of Black Press or the Creston Valley Advance. If you have a different view, we encourage you to write to us or contribute to the discussion below.

Rob Morrison announces Conservative plan to protect our environment
B.C. school mourns after 13-year-old killed by fallen tree on field trip

