(Black Press file.)

LETTER: Alternate realignment route Highway 3 to Erickson Road

To the Editor:

I was concerned when I read the Council Comments by Karen Unruh in the July 25 edition of the Advance. In it, she states that the Creston town council is still lobbying the government to bypass five blocks of Canyon Street by a realignment of Highway 3 to Cook Street.

Are we not moving the traffic problems of Canyon Street to an equally busy Cook Street? Cook Street has the Independent store and gas station, plus other businesses and the very well used town parking lot. If the new fire hall is also to be located on Cook Street, the traffic problems will only be compounded.

An alternative is the back Erickson Road which is owned by the B.C. government. Trucks from the Huscroft mill and the brewery have used this road since I moved here in 1962. Some upgrade would be necessary, but a comparison of costs with the Cook Street realignment might prove interesting to Creston taxpayers. This route would take the truck traffic along Erickson Road to Highway 21 to Highway 3. This has the added advantage of taking the truck traffic away from the Alice Siding area businesses. This would be a true bypass.

If you agree with my concerns, please contact the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, since it seems their consent is necessary.

Audrey Vance | Creston

