Coun. Karen Unruh for the Town of Creston (Photo submitted)

Let’s continue to build our vibrant community

As acting mayor for July, it is my turn to write an article for the Creston Valley Advance.

Since the election last October, the town council has completed several of our major strategic priorities such as establishing the Fire Hall Technical Building Advisory Committee, a negotiated land purchase agreement and an agreement in principle to accommodate BC Ambulance in the new fire hall. We are hoping to have shovels in the ground late this fall!

The town hired Michael Moore as the chief administrative officer and established regulations to accommodate retail sales of cannabis within the Town of Creston. We are continuing to work with the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) on the emergency management plan for our valley.

I would like to fill you in on some of the projects that we will be completing this year as approved in the 2019 budget. Your input into the online budget consultation helped guide us on what you would like to see achieved. Some of our capital projects this year include: sidewalks (20th Avenue South and Cedar Street from 11th – 14th), storm drain upgrades, Forest Lawn Cemetery projects, RCMP parking lot paving, Glaser Terrace mini-park and trail, Glaser Drive and eighth Avenue North trails, minor road restoration, parks and trails signage, vehicle replacement, public art, fire hydrant replacement, water line replacement projects, and downtown projects (green space development, mini pop-up parks, improved lighting). We will continue to lobby the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure for the realignment of Highway 3 to Cook Street.

The operational budget includes bylaw updating, and zoning bylaw rewrites (to align with the official community plan) and updated aerial photography. Our one-time supplements include: water-smart initiatives, high-efficiency toilet rebate program, relocation of well number two electrical service, asset management planning program, and water and sewer rates study.

Our budget is broken down into the following categories: Core – costs related to service delivery annually – these are primarily funded through taxation, fees and charges; One Time Single Supplements – new initiatives or additional projects that are added to the core budget as “one time” projects and include master plans, engineering studies and legal services; and Capital – costs for the projects which create an asset with a useful life of longer than one year. One Time Single Supplements and Capital projects are funded through taxation, grants, reserves and partnerships.

Last month council members visited town facilities and sites to include: the fire hall and ambulance station, Burns, Schikurski (booster station), Centennial and Millennium park’s , the Creston Education Centre, forest Lawn Cemetery, fire fighting training center, Wynndel gravel pit, Arrow Creek water treatment plant, Town of Creston wastewater treatment plant, and the landfill site.

Council will be exploring the inclusion of garbage (solid waste management) with our water/sewer utility billing. Further information related to this issue and the development of a communication plan will be reviewed and approved by the council before any changes or implementation. Soon we will also be investigating options for organic waste diversion and municipal curbside collection options. These discussions are presently taking place with the regional district. Public input will be required as we move forward on this initiative and look forward to gathering information from our residents.

Hopefully, we continue to be the vibrant community we have been building over the past number of years. Creston is moving forward in such a positive direction; it is great being on town council representing you.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Jody Wilson Raybould’s book on reconciliation to be released Sept. 20
Next story
Uber says it may not operate outside of Metro Vancouver over driver shortage

Just Posted

Let’s continue to build our vibrant community

As acting mayor for July, it is my turn to write an… Continue reading

Castlegar police seek missing aboriginal woman

Darilee Nolie was last seen earlier this week.

Tough recycling decision for RDCK coming up

Whether to join Recycle BC – that’s still the question

Two wildfires reported in Creston Valley

BC Wildfire Service reported two small wildfires in the Creston Valley on… Continue reading

Cross Country Seeing returning for second year

Ten artists in nine studios in the Creston Valley and the East Shore of Kootenay Lake will once again open their doors to welcome the public on the August long weekend.

Photo spreading online is not B.C. fugitive Kam McLeod: RCMP

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky are at the centre of a nationwide manhunt after three killings in B.C.

Province to ban Category 2 fires in Kootenay region

The prohibition covers open fires larger than a half metre tall and a half metre wide

VIDEO: B.C. woman captures up-close encounter with cougar in a tree

Big cat was in a tree overhead when barking dogs alerted Tracy Bruce

Search in northeast B.C. ends as Calgary man’s body recovered from Peace River

The 39-year-old was fishing in that area on May 29 when he was pulled under by a strong current

Supreme Court of Canada says military’s no-juries justice system constitutional

Court upholds the established system of military justice

Vancouver Island woman hopes for one more dance with late fiancé

Woman seeks 2011 footage of ‘Careless Whisper’ performance in underground Saanich parking lot

Mapping of Canadian coasts showing where climate change to hit hardest this century

The expectation of rising sea levels has already been documented this year

B.C. murder suspect not a neo-Nazi, is more fascinated by Russia, dad says

Despite his son’s fascination with the collectibles, Schmegelsky said he didn’t believe his son identified as a neo-Nazi

Death of baby on Vancouver Island prompts investigation

Police and the coroner have released few details

Most Read