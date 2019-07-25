Let’s continue to build our vibrant community

As acting mayor for July, it is my turn to write an article for the Creston Valley Advance.

Since the election last October, the town council has completed several of our major strategic priorities such as establishing the Fire Hall Technical Building Advisory Committee, a negotiated land purchase agreement and an agreement in principle to accommodate BC Ambulance in the new fire hall. We are hoping to have shovels in the ground late this fall!

The town hired Michael Moore as the chief administrative officer and established regulations to accommodate retail sales of cannabis within the Town of Creston. We are continuing to work with the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) on the emergency management plan for our valley.

I would like to fill you in on some of the projects that we will be completing this year as approved in the 2019 budget. Your input into the online budget consultation helped guide us on what you would like to see achieved. Some of our capital projects this year include: sidewalks (20th Avenue South and Cedar Street from 11th – 14th), storm drain upgrades, Forest Lawn Cemetery projects, RCMP parking lot paving, Glaser Terrace mini-park and trail, Glaser Drive and eighth Avenue North trails, minor road restoration, parks and trails signage, vehicle replacement, public art, fire hydrant replacement, water line replacement projects, and downtown projects (green space development, mini pop-up parks, improved lighting). We will continue to lobby the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure for the realignment of Highway 3 to Cook Street.

The operational budget includes bylaw updating, and zoning bylaw rewrites (to align with the official community plan) and updated aerial photography. Our one-time supplements include: water-smart initiatives, high-efficiency toilet rebate program, relocation of well number two electrical service, asset management planning program, and water and sewer rates study.

Our budget is broken down into the following categories: Core – costs related to service delivery annually – these are primarily funded through taxation, fees and charges; One Time Single Supplements – new initiatives or additional projects that are added to the core budget as “one time” projects and include master plans, engineering studies and legal services; and Capital – costs for the projects which create an asset with a useful life of longer than one year. One Time Single Supplements and Capital projects are funded through taxation, grants, reserves and partnerships.

Last month council members visited town facilities and sites to include: the fire hall and ambulance station, Burns, Schikurski (booster station), Centennial and Millennium park’s , the Creston Education Centre, forest Lawn Cemetery, fire fighting training center, Wynndel gravel pit, Arrow Creek water treatment plant, Town of Creston wastewater treatment plant, and the landfill site.

Council will be exploring the inclusion of garbage (solid waste management) with our water/sewer utility billing. Further information related to this issue and the development of a communication plan will be reviewed and approved by the council before any changes or implementation. Soon we will also be investigating options for organic waste diversion and municipal curbside collection options. These discussions are presently taking place with the regional district. Public input will be required as we move forward on this initiative and look forward to gathering information from our residents.

Hopefully, we continue to be the vibrant community we have been building over the past number of years. Creston is moving forward in such a positive direction; it is great being on town council representing you.

