The building location of Creston’s Royal Canadian Legion Branch 29. Photo: Aaron Hemens

Lessons Learned About Sacrifice: Creston Royal Canadian Legion’s Vice President

“It is a narrow mind that only sees the rights without the responsibilities. None of us want to wear masks; none of us want to distance ourselves but it is absolutely our responsibility to do so.”

By Gail Landon, first vice president for Creston’s Royal Canadian Legion Branch 29

Our veterans and serving Armed Forces know about sacrifice. They fought for our freedoms, sadly, some of them making the ultimate sacrifice. Thanks in a great part to their sacrifices, we now have a Canadian Bill of Rights that includes freedom of speech; the freedom of life, liberty and security; the right to justice and more!

Since COVID-19, too many people have been claiming that the restrictions from the Department of Health infringe on their rights. It is a narrow mind that only sees the rights without the responsibilities. None of us want to wear masks; none of us want to distance ourselves but it is absolutely our responsibility to do so. We have an important role to play in ending this pandemic. Following public health restrictions is the least we can do!

For all those that choose not to follow public health restrictions, intentionally or unintentionally, you are showing your disregard for our essential workers, our hospital personnel, our first responders, not to mention families that have already been impacted by COVID-19. Your lack of regard is contributing to the spread of the virus! You may think it is your right, and as you rejoice in your perceived rights, you are putting others at risk.

Thank goodness this view is in the minority. Most people in our valley are taking their responsibilities seriously. Please join us in making the necessary sacrifices to keep everyone safe. Please join us in thanking our essential workers, thanking our medical staff, thanking our first responders, thanking the Armed Forces that are assisting some provincial health regions.

Instead of drowning in self-pity, “LET’S STAND UP AND MAKE A DIFFERENCE!” We can help keep everyone healthy! While it may not seem that way, the sacrifices we are being asked to make are relatively minor! The Second World War lasted 2,190 days. Sacrifices were made by many. We can honour those sacrifices by doing our small part. We can selfishly be part of the problem or we can choose to be part of the solution. We have rights, but we also have responsibilities. Let’s do our part!

Most Read