Lenora Trenaman will serve another year as School District 8’s board of education chair. Photo submitted

Lenora Trenaman re-elected School District 8 chair

Trenaman has been chair for six years

Lenora Trenaman has been re-elected chair of School District 8’s board of education.

Trenaman, who represents the east and north shores of Kootenay Lake, has held the position since 2014 after first being elected to the board in 2005.

Slocan Valley trustee Sharon Nazaroff was elected vice-chair as well as BC School Trustees provincial councillor. Nelson trustee Sheri Walsh meanwhile will serve as Nazaroff’s provincial councillor alternate.

Salmo/Taghum/Blewett trustee Susan Chew was elected BC Public Sector Employment Association representative, and Kaslo trustee Dawn Lang will serve as Chew’s alternate.

