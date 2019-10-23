(Left to right) Army Cadet Sargent Mainville, Mayor Ron Toyota, Corporal Heald, and Joe Nadon Legion Poppy Chair. (Jenneil Peters photo)

Legion poppy fundraiser starts in Creston

Royal Canadian Legion member Corporal Heald, a recipient of the French Medal of Honour, presented Mayor Ron Toyota with the first poppy of the 2019 poppy campaign at the cenotaph on Oct. 21.

The Royal Canadian Legion’s annual poppy campaign begins Oct. 25 and runs through Remembrance Day on Nov. 11. Poppies will be available by donation at several locations in the Creston Valley. All donations go to help Canadian veterans and their families.

A Remembrance Day ceremony will take place on Nov. 11 at the Creston Legion Hall Cenotaph at 217 11th Ave. N.

