Source: pixabay

Source: pixabay

“Leave a message and someone will call you back right away”: Help offered through Creston COVID Support

Services provided by the group are free and confidential, which includes grocery pickup and delivery, medicine pickup, mental health phone support and more

It was the second week of March in 2020 when Velle Huscroft Weitman had made plans to take her kids skiing down in the United States for spring break.

But like most spring break plans last year, Weitman too had to scrap her family outing due to the emergence of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

With spring break torpedoed and vacation plans swapped with lockdown measures, Weitman said that she felt the need to do some good in town and help others navigate uncharted waters.

“I saw this need — people were needing things and they had nobody to call,” she said. “I felt that there was a lot of hysteria, especially for seniors, and not a lot of action. I thought that I could step up, I can do this.”

She would end up joining the Creston COVID Support group — which was created by Tracy McKee that same month — as one of the group’s administrators and the head phone dispatch operator.

“There were all these people who needed groceries — they were quarantining, coming back from the States,” said Weitman. “We had an insurmountable amount of people coming, like Snowbirds coming from the States not sure what to do.”

In addition to Snowbirds and people quarantining, Weitman said that dispatch was caring for a number of residents at Crest View Village.

“(Crest View) didn’t have a plan in place for residents to get groceries,” she said.

Before the Town of Creston offered a dispatch line that the group could use to fulfill services, Weitman was using her home landline to operate the 24/7 dispatch line. There are five other dispatch operators in rotation, and in the springtime, she said that dispatch would receive anywhere from two to 100 calls per week.

“I would get a phone call and then I would go to a list of volunteers, and then dispatch volunteers to go out and shop or pick up these necessary items people needed,” she said.

Around 100 locals came on board and volunteered their help as the pandemic ensued.

Services provided by the group are free and confidential. They include grocery shopping, grocery pickup and delivery, medicine pickup, mental health phone support, agency referrals, emergency funding, personal protective equipment (PPE) and pet food and general supplies.

“It’s all local people helping out. We are actually rather slow right now, so it seems like people’s needs have been met,” said Weitman.

READ MORE: Creston resident uses 3D printing to create face shields and ear savers for community

She added that the dispatch line now averages one phone call per week, but requests are still monitored 24 hours a day. There are still 75 to 100 volunteers ready to help, she noted.

“Leave a message and someone will call you back right away,” she said.

Anyone needing services from the group can contact them by calling 250-428-8651, or emailing crestonbcmutualaid@gmail.com. You can also find the group on Facebook by searching Creston COVID Support.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man in hospital, dog dead after suspected impaired driving crash in B.C. Interior

Just Posted

Source: pixabay
“Leave a message and someone will call you back right away”: Help offered through Creston COVID Support

Services provided by the group are free and confidential, which includes grocery pickup and delivery, medicine pickup, mental health phone support and more

Rachel Swistun McFaddin takes aim at the Castlegar Pistol Range with a Sako TRG 338 Lapua, one of the largest legal calibers in Canada. (Photo supplied by West Kootenay Ladies Shooting Group)
Women’s shooting enjoys surge of popularity in West Kootenays

Ladies’ group focuses on training in non-competitive environment

A weather alert has been issued for Highway 3.
Environment Canada issues storm warning for Kootenay Pass, Paulson Summit

The storm will begin Monday evening

Creston RCMP detachment. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston Police Report: 71 calls for assistance from Jan. 4 to 11

On Jan. 9, police again were tasked with attending an anti-COVID-19 measures protest on Canyon Street as the gathering was in contravention of the events order.

A RCMP vehicle pictured at the scene of a double homicide near Creston, Thursday, Jan. 7 (Mike Turner photo)
Suspect in roadside stabbing near Creston found dead, police confirm

A man allegedly responsible for a double homicide in Creston on Wednesday evening was found dead in Salmo.

This Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, image from a video released by Schwarzenegger shows former Republican California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger delivering a public message. Schwarzenegger compared the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol to the Nazis and called President Donald Trump a failed leader who “will go down in history as the worst president ever.” (Frank Fastner/Arnold Schwarzenegger via AP)
VIDEO: Arnold Schwarzenegger compares U.S. Capitol mob to Nazis

Schwarzenegger, who was born in Austria, compared the Proud Boys — a far-right extremist group — to the Nazis

Thousands of petitioners call on the government to waive license fees for nurses of all classifications. (File Photo)
‘We have had enough’: B.C. Nurses’ petition condemns ‘hefty’ license fee hike

The petition has gathered nearly 16,000 signatures

North Cowichan Mayor Al Siebring is among the elected officials in the region who have taken to social media to disavow COVID-19-related racism in the community. (File photo)
‘Vile; filled with racism’: Officials condemn reaction to Cowichan First Nations COVID outbreak

North Cowichan Mayor Siebring, Cowichan Valley MLA Furstenau among those to speak out

(RCMP)
RCMP still looking for Alberta man missing since 2019, now believed to be in B.C.

Mounties said they are concerned for Wetsch’s wellbeing

(Photo Contributed by CBAL)
CBAL hosts online Internet Safety Series for parents

The free presentations address topics including social media safety and digital literacy

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A couple of truck drivers were chatting while waiting for the traffic to start moving Sunday night after a head-on collision shut down Highway 5. The roads weren’t cleared until late in the evening. (Stephanie Hagenaars photo)
Man in hospital, dog dead after suspected impaired driving crash in B.C. Interior

Police now looking for witnesses

A feasibility study proposes a dam on Lake Koocanusa to effectively manage water levels on the Canadian side of the reservoir. File photo.
Feasibility study looks at proposed dam on Lake Koocanusa

The proposal has been raised by local residents concerned with lower reservoir water levels

Vancouver Canucks’ Josh Teves (34) checks Tanner Pearson (70) during the NHL hockey team’s training camp in Vancouver, on Monday, January 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
UPDATE: Vancouver Canucks say they’ll be back on the ice after COVID scare

Team says the move was made out of an ‘abundance of caution’

Most Read