Leadership changes coming to Creston schools

A number of transfers, retirements have been announced across SD8

A number of leadership changes are coming to School District 8 (SD8) schools this summer.

“Congratulations to our school leaders across the district for taking on these important roles, and for putting your skills and talents to work for SD8 students, staff, and families,” said superintendent Trish Smillie.

“I am incredibly thankful for the teamwork, flexibility and dedication of our principals and vice-principals. We need compassionate, supportive, and effective leadership for educators and learners to excel.”

Principal Ken Wiens is leaving Erickson Elementary to take on the role of district principal for SD8’s online learning programs, including Elev8 DESK – a Provincial Online Learning School – and the hybrid online/in-person program, Homelinks. Principal Wiens will take over from District Principal Rob Simpson who is retiring in 2023.

Principal Brian Hamm is transferring from Kootenay River Secondary to Erickson Elementary where he will lead the school as their new principal.

Vice-principal Mike Nelson will continue in that role at Kootenay River Secondary School and add vice-principal of Wildflower Creston to his leadership portfolio.

Principal Laury Carriere will transfer from Canyon-Lister Elementary to Kootenay River Secondary School to serve as the new principal, in addition to continuing as principal of Wildflower Creston.

The school principal and vice-principal transfers, appointments, and retirements will come into effect on August 1. Job openings at Canyon-Lister Elementary and other schools are to be filled in the coming months, and the changes will be announced before classes begin again in September.

