LETTER: Kudos to the Footlighters Theatre Society

Letter to the Editor

We write to express our delight and admiration for the Footlighters performance of this classic musical. This was, to our eyes, the most complex and professional performance to date … and the new actors were a delight. We hummed all the way home.

Can’t say enough about the staging and the music. The band was great but Lorraine Smith on the piano was magnificent. She carried the music with such skill and timing!!

We thoroughly enjoyed all the singers for a job well done but were bowled over by the darling little Kaelynn Gill, obviously a rising star. We will be looking for her as she grows into roles in the theatre community.

Can’t say enough about how much enjoyment we had from being part of a full house enjoying such a wonderful production. Kudos to all who made it happen.

Rita Scott and Kuya Minogue | Creston

