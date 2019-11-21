Krafty Kronys disband after 14 of service

Some of the members of the Krafty Kronys. The photo was taken in June 2012. (Advance file.)

Krafty Kronys has been raising funds for the Therapeutic Activation Program for Seniors (TAPS) since 2005. After 14 years of service, dedication and hard work, the Krafty Kronys have decided to disband.

The ladies involved with Krafty Kronys are leaving knowing they have achieved their goals as part of the TAPS and Valley Community Service team to bring TAPS from ground zero to where it is today.

As they take the next months to close up shop, they are holding sale tables around the community and have donated supplies to other non-profit groups who carry out similar or worthwhile endeavours.

“We look forward to continuing to see some of these ladies visiting or volunteering at TAPS,” said Maureen Cameron, a volunteer with TAPS.

In other TAPS news:

• TAPS programming is busy with new clients, people dropping in and new volunteers. Program manager Bridget Currie interviews everyone to find out what they want and need and what the program can offer.

• TAPS is planning Christmas Luncheons during December and inviting funders and stakeholders to join us as we thank them or their organizations.

Also read: Footlighters ringing in season with White Christmas

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter