Some of the members of the Krafty Kronys. The photo was taken in June 2012. (Advance file.)

Krafty Kronys disband after 14 of service

Krafty Kronys has been raising funds for the Therapeutic Activation Program for Seniors (TAPS) since 2005. After 14 years of service, dedication and hard work, the Krafty Kronys have decided to disband.

The ladies involved with Krafty Kronys are leaving knowing they have achieved their goals as part of the TAPS and Valley Community Service team to bring TAPS from ground zero to where it is today.

As they take the next months to close up shop, they are holding sale tables around the community and have donated supplies to other non-profit groups who carry out similar or worthwhile endeavours.

“We look forward to continuing to see some of these ladies visiting or volunteering at TAPS,” said Maureen Cameron, a volunteer with TAPS.

In other TAPS news:

• TAPS programming is busy with new clients, people dropping in and new volunteers. Program manager Bridget Currie interviews everyone to find out what they want and need and what the program can offer.

• TAPS is planning Christmas Luncheons during December and inviting funders and stakeholders to join us as we thank them or their organizations.

Also read: Footlighters ringing in season with White Christmas

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Actors can play any roles’: Debate over ‘colour-blind’ casting after Victoria lawsuit

Just Posted

Krafty Kronys disband after 14 of service

Krafty Kronys has been raising funds for the Therapeutic Activation Program for… Continue reading

Creston RCMP assisted with seizure of cannabis from school property

Police assisted with seizure of cannabis from school property

Footlighters ringing in season with White Christmas

Submitted by Footlighters Theatre Society High-energy tap dancing. Classic Irving Berlin songs… Continue reading

Columbia River Treaty: ‘It is going to get tough’

B.C. negotiator tells Nelson meeting that talks are cordial, so far

WildSafeBC reminds East Kootenay residents to give deer space during rut

Be cautious when driving as well, says WildSafeBC

VIDEO: UBC students offered $1,000 to help with leaving Hong Kong

The university said 31 of its students were attending four universities in Hong Kong

‘Actors can play any roles’: Debate over ‘colour-blind’ casting after Victoria lawsuit

Tenyjah Indra McKenna filed a complaint over racially-motivated casting

Infants more vulnerable to measles than previously thought: Canadian study

Babies typically don’t receive the measles vaccine until they are 12 months old

Shatner, Obomsawin among 39 inductees to Order of Canada today

Shatner is being given one of Canada’s highest civilian honours for his 60-year career

John Mann, singer and songwriter of group Spirit of the West dead at 57

Mann died peacefully in Vancouver on Wednesday from early onset Alzheimer’s

Teacher tells B.C. Supreme Court that student was ‘happy’ to watch smudging ceremony in classroom

Case being heard in Nanaimo over indigenous cultural practice in Port Alberni classroom

VIDEO: B.C. high school’s turf closed indefinitely as plastic blades pollute waterway

Greater Victoria resident stumbles on plastic contamination from Oak Bay High

B.C. mayor urges premier to tweak road speeds in an ‘epidemic of road crash fatalities’

Haynes cites ICBC and provincial documents in letter to John Horgan

South Cariboo driver hits four cows due to fog

The RCMP’s investigation is ongoing

Most Read