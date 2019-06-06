Kootenay Virtual Reality located in Creston, British Columbia (Photo submitted)

Kootenay Virtual Reality offering eye-opening fun

Creston’s newest entertainment business, Kootenay Virtual Reality, is the first and only virtual reality (VR) studio located in the Kootenays.

Creston’s newest entertainment business, Kootenay Virtual Reality, is the first and only virtual reality (VR) studio located in the Kootenays.

Steve Fischer, the owner of Kootenay Virtual Reality, has lived in the Creston Valley for 15 years and has always kept his eye open for a profitable business venture.

“I was looking for something for quite a few years,” said Fischer. “A couple of years ago I looked at VR a little bit, and then it just slowly went from there,” said Fischer. “VR entertainment fills the gap between the bowling alley in town and the local drinking establishments.”

VR is an interactive, computer-generated experience that takes place within a simulated environment and is accomplished using VR headsets in combination with props, to generate realistic images and simulate a user’s physical presence in a virtual or imaginary environment.

VR headsets allow a person to “look around” the artificial world, move around in it, and interact with virtual features or items. The VR environment can be similar to the real world or complete fantasy and can be used in a variety of applications.

“We have been open since March 7 and have had people aged seven to eighty-year-olds come in and experience the VR system,” said Fischer. Our biggest hurdle is that people think it’s for teenage boys and it might have been five years ago, eight years ago, but it’s really changed now. ”

Four stations are available for rent at 15 minute, half hour or one-hour increments. Included with the station rental are 35 different choices of simulations.

“You can take a guided tour of the Titanic in a mini-sub, the Fine Arts Museum in Paris, or a 3D tour of Paris and the Golden Gate Bridge in San Franciso using images from Google Earth.” said Fischer “There are also plenty of games for kids and adults alike.”

Kootenay Virtual Reality is available for birthday parties, team building, and other private functions. Reservations are highly recommended.

Visit www.kootenayvirtualreality.com for more information.


editor@crestonvalleyadvance.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Steven Fisher is the owner of Kootenay Virtual Reality, the first and only virtual reality studio in the Kootenays. (Photo submitted)

Previous story
Wounded bear killed by conservation officers after returning to B.C. subdivision
Next story
B.C. man accused of swimming naked in shark tank returns to work as fishing guide

Just Posted

Kootenay Virtual Reality offering eye-opening fun

Creston’s newest entertainment business, Kootenay Virtual Reality, is the first and only virtual reality (VR) studio located in the Kootenays.

Army cadets conduct annual review

Eighteen members of the 1746 Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps went through… Continue reading

Town of Creston receives $200,000 from CBT for Creston Education Centre purchase

The Town of Creston has received a $200,000 grant from Columbia Basin… Continue reading

Chief says local indigenous history should not be ignored

Speaking to a large crowd of students and teachers at Prince Charles… Continue reading

RCMP respond to a variety of complaints

Creston RCMP responded to 70 calls for a wide variety of assistance… Continue reading

‘It’s hard to think about them’: Emotions run free as Canadians mark D-Day

Thousands of Canadians representing various ages and communities were on Juno Beach

Canadian millennials buy more recreational properties than boomers: survey

Study shows 56 per cent of millennials are looking at recreational real estate

B.C. man accused of swimming naked in shark tank returns to work as fishing guide

Vidoes taken show a naked man swimming in the tank with sand tiger sharks, sawfish and moray eels

Do the Raptors belong to Toronto or all of Canada? Fans are divided, poll suggests

Toronto Raptors lead the series 2-1 as of Wednesday night

GUEST COLUMN: B.C. has the most sustainably managed forests in the world

David Elstone of the Truck Loggers Association responds to Sierra Club’s latest protest

Wounded bear killed by conservation officers after returning to B.C. subdivision

Officers first shot bear in May, but it ran into wooded area of Maple Ridge.

B.C. mom upset after angry movie mob yells at 15-year-old daughter

Salmon Arm theatre manager apologizes for technical problems, is shocked by moviegoers’ behaviour

Map tracks GPS-equipped bald eagles throughout B.C.

Residents are able to get a glimpse into the daily life of a bald eagle

Crews battle 100 hectare grass fire west of Kamloops as dry conditions continue

Sabiston Creek is raging due to strong winds

Most Read