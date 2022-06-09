Every snow pack in the province is at least 140% of normal

Kootenay snow packs well above normal

West Kootenay at 170% of normal and in the East, 166%

In this unusual spring of extended cooler weather and precipitation, snow packs in the East and West Kootenay have not diminished. In fact, the latest snow pack report from the BC River Forecast Centre shows they have increased.

The snow pack in the West Kootenay is at 170 per cent of normal and in the East, 166 per cent of normal.

Every region in the province has snow basin indices higher than 140 per cent, which means there is significant risk of flooding throughout the province’s Interior.

These measurements were taken on June 1, 2022 and the report cautions that these values can change rapidly.

By June 1, approximately half of the accumulated snow pack has typically melted. This year, only 19 per cent of the snow has melted.

As always flood danger depends much on the weather in June through July. Heavy rainfall can accelerate the snowmelt.

Weather forecasts indicate cooler than seasonal temperatures will continue. There is no sign of an extended heat wave, the Forecast Centre says.

READ: Cool weather leads to higher snow packs in Kootenays

a


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Aliens, 5G, preoccupied thoughts of man accused of killing Edmonton girl, 7: Crown
Next story
Canada target of Russian disinformation, with tweets linked to foreign powers

Just Posted

Grades 4 and 5 students visited the Kootenay Farms Food Hub for a tour. (Courtesy of Wildsight)
Creston students go Beyond Recycling to learn about waste

Firefighters from Trail and Montrose rescued a local man from a steep bank Wednesday afternoon following injuries he sustained while felling trees. Photo: Submitted
Man injured felling trees, flown to trauma centre after Kootenay Boundary rope rescue

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Creston RCMP Report: Woman stabs her partner multiple times in domestic assault

Cover of "When Trains Ruled the Kootenays." courtesy Terry Gainer
Author explores the glory days of Nelson rail in his latest work