Kootenay Savings Credit Union appoints new leader

Mark McLoughlin will start his position as president/CEO of Kootenay Savings next month, and will be based in the Trail branch. Photo: Times file

Kootenay Savings Credit Union announced last week that Mark McLoughlin had been appointed its new president and chief executive officer (CEO).

McLoughlin’s appointment followed an extensive national search which Kootenay Savings’ board of directors began in October 2021.

The new leader will start his position as CEO of Kootenay Savings next month.

“I am extremely excited and honoured to be leading the organization through the next chapter of its history,” McLoughlin said. “And I look forward to working with the great team of employees who have steadfastly managed the organization through uncertain times and continue to position Kootenay Savings Credit Union as a leader in delivering financial services to our valued members.”

McLoughlin’s career has spanned many industries, including financial services, education, sports, and government, providing him with the rich and diverse skill set that he brings to the table.

Most recently, he has been working with the Saskatchewan government where in 2017, he was appointed Deputy Minister of Advanced Education, and since January 2022, has been Deputy Minister of Environment.

Prior to that, McLoughlin spent 10 years in the credit union system in various executive management positions with Envision Financial and First West Credit Unions.

In addition, he sat on the board of First Calgary Savings and Credit Union for six years and held the position of board chair for the latter half of his board tenure.

His experience in the higher education sector includes a role as Director of Development for the University of British Columbia Okanagan Campus, and executive roles at Olds College in Alberta.

As well, McLoughlin has also worked with many professional and amateur sporting organizations, including four years with the Canadian Football League Players Association in numerous capacities.

In fact, he enjoyed a very successful 17-year career as a player in the CFL, winning three Grey Cup Championships.

He holds an MBA in Leadership and Management from York St. John University in York, England, and a B.Ed. Kinesiology from the University of South Dakota.

McLoughlin is married and has three sons who all reside in B.C. McLoughlin and his wife, Nicky, will relocate to Castlegar from Regina in mid-August.

McLoughlin replaces the current CEO Brent Tremblay who announced his intention to retire this year following a 45-year career at Kootenay Savings during which he served as CEO for 18 years.

Tremblay has agreed to stay on in the capacity of Interim President and CEO until McLoughlin begins on Aug. 15.

“We are excited to have Mark join our organization, and we are confident that our future under his leadership will be bright.” said Mike Konkin, chair of Kootenay Saving’s board of directors. “Mark has a passion for cooperative values, a proven track record of outstanding strategic leadership, strong governance expertise, and a deep understanding of the financial services sector.”

About Kootenay Savings

Kootenay Savings is an innovative, member-driven financial co-operative offering seamless digital and remote banking options as well as branches and offices from Trail to Radium Hot Springs. With corporate offices in Trail, Kootenay Savings has eleven branches throughout the Kootenays, over $1.4 billion in assets, 37,000 members and over 220 employees. As well, Kootenay Savings operates a Community Foundation, delivers wealth management strategies through its wholly owned subsidiary Kootenay Savings MoneyWorks, as well as auto and general insurance through Kootenay Insurance Services.

