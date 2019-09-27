Cyclist Merv Hutchinson (right) receives a medal from Creston Valley Chamber of Commerce manager Vern Gorham following the 151-kilometre gran fondo segment of the Kootenay Lake Gran Fondo. Hutchinson, also a member the organizing committee, was the oldest participant in the gran fondo, and completed the 70-plus age category with a time of 6:58:35. (Brian Lawrence photo)

Kootenay Lake Gran Fondo exciting event for cyclists

Cyclists chose from 151-, 98- and 56-km courses around Creston Valley and Kootenay Lake East Shore

On Sept. 20 Creston Valley residents and students took part in a “Global Climate Strike” demanding more action against climate change.

A dozen B.C. cities joined millions of people around the globe in one of the largest environmental protests in history.

The protest was inspired by 16-year old activist, Greta Thunberg who has held “Fridays for Future” demonstrations over the last year in Sweden calling on world leaders to begin immediate action on reducing fossil fuel consumption, and global emissions to avoid an environmental meltdown.

“I think Greta Thunberg is amazing at what she’s doing. She’s bringing everyone internationally together to protect the earth we live on,” said Grade 12 student Kaleigh Mickelson. “I’m out here today because it’s super important for younger and older generations to both show their support, what’s the point of going to school if there’s no future jobs or no future in general?”

Another global action strike organized by Prince Charles Secondary Students will take place Sept. 27 from 9:30-11 a.m. on Canyon Street across from Dairy Queen.

Other Creston cyclists placing well included:

• Brad Burnett, Curtis Huscroft and Gene Zackowski, fourth, sixth and seventh males overall, with respective times of 2:18:13, 2:46:25 and 2:52:55;

• Joanne Beddoes and Rita Hutchinson, sixth and seventh females overall, with respective times of 2:30:17 and 2:33:57;

• Teresa Cherrington and Heidi Graham, second and third in the 40-49 female division, with respective times of 2:40:30 and 2:48:27; and,

• Tanna Patterson, third in the female 60-69 division, at 2:52:44.

While the KLGF was an exciting event for the cyclists, it also accomplished a chamber of commerce goal of bringing business to town on what would be an otherwise quiet weekend. One of the 123 riders brought seven others with him, and they ended up spending $300 on groceries, $700 on wine and $200 in fresh produce and art.

If reviews from the cyclists — including one from as far away as Guelph, Ont. — are any guarantee, the economic benefits could grow next year.

“One of the riders told me that this thing is going to ‘blow up’ for next year as the cyclists all talk to their respective groups of cycling friends,” said chamber manager Vern Gorham. “Everyone on the organizational side did what needed to be done, and together, we pulled off a great event.”

For complete event results, visit www.sportstats.ca and search for “Kootenay Lake”.

Also read: September is Community Foundations Month in B.C.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Nelson Cannabis Compassion Club to close down
Next story
‘I accomplished my mission,’ accused in Toronto van attack told police

Just Posted

PROFILE: Brynne running for Green Party in Kootenay-Columbia

Long-time West Kootenay resident advocates for food security, environmental issues

Creston Valley students celebrate National Foresty Week with forest field trip

Creston Valley Grades 4, 5 and 6 students participated in the fifth… Continue reading

Kootenay Lake Gran Fondo exciting event for cyclists

Cyclists chose from 151-, 98- and 56-km courses around Creston Valley and Kootenay Lake East Shore

Nelson Cannabis Compassion Club to close down

The province has given the club until Oct. 31 to cease operations

VIDEO: Kootenay-Columbia candidates stop talking, start listening at reverse forum

Nelson at its Best hosted the event Wednesday

Fashion Fridays: Outfits to look taller and slimmer

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Daughter of man charged in Abbotsford nurse attack says she warned hospital of danger

Jen Goodkey pleads for help and warns that her father is ‘very dangerous’ while in state of psychosis

VIDEO: Teens gather en masse across Canada to demand drastic climate action

Greta Thunberg says if adults are mocking kids, they must feel threatened

RCMP to release report today on B.C. homicides that sparked massive manhunt

Police have said Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod died from self-inflicted gun wounds

Rural grant program will be back next year, John Horgan vows

B.C. premier says mill closures are urgent priority

Mayor hopes guilty verdict brings closure to family of murdered Oak Bay girls

Andrew Berry found guilty of second-degree murder of his two daughters

Environment Canada calls for chances of snow on B.C. highways this weekend

A cold airmass is settling over B.C. Interior and will persist through the weekend

Mandatory disease testing implemented for harvested Kootenay deer

East Kootenay hunters are asked to bring deer heads to various locations for disease testing

RCMP put brakes on notorious B.C. highway driver

‘Okanagan Bob’ slapped with licence suspension, hefty fines

Most Read