Kootenay-grown, stump cultured Christmas trees for sale in Creston

Submitted by Creston Rotary Club

The Creston Rotary Club is once again raising funds for its local passion projects by selling stump cultured Christmas trees.

Stump culture, also known as coppicing, is a method of growing trees where the bottom branches are left when cutting the tree, providing the stump with energy so that the best remaining branch grows a new tree. The same stump can produce a new tree every five years indefinitely!

These Kootenay-grown, sustainable trees are only $30 for a five to seven-foot-tall tree. Rotarians will be selling the trees in the Classic Glass parking lot, located at 1520 Canyon Street, on Saturday, Nov. 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The trees will also be available for purchase from Morris Flowers Garden Centre, located at 1403 Erickson Road, starting on Nov. 27 during their business hours.

Supply is limited, so be sure to get yours early!

Funds from the Christmas tree sales will go directly towards community projects. Currently, the Creston Rotary Club is fundraising for playground improvements at Burns Park through a partnership between the Town of Creston, the Creston and District Credit Union, and the Rotary Club of Creston.

Thank you to Classic Glass and Morris Flowers Garden Centre for supporting Rotary!

A stump cultured tree ready to be adorned with decorations for Christmas. (Submitted by Don Low, Quiet Valley Farms Ltd.)

ChristmasChristmas treeCreston ValleyRotary