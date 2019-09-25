The Kootenay Lake ferry service will be shut down Wednesday afternoon until Thursday morning. Photo: BC Government

Kootenay Ferry to shut down again today

The ferry will stop servicing Balfour and Kootenay Bay as of 2:45 p.m. until Thursday morning

Yet another shut down of the Kootenay Lake ferry will happen this afternoon.

The service between the Balfour and Kootenay Bay terminals will end at 2:45 p.m. and being again at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, according to DriveBC.

The last sailing from Balfour is at 1:10 p.m., while the final departure from Kootenay Bay is scheduled for 2 p.m.

There will also be essential services sailings from Balfour at 4:30 p.m. and Kootenay Bay at 5:20 p.m., with priority given to health care workers, persons with medical appointments, school staff, students and parents transporting students.

Early shut downs are becoming routine on the route due to an ongoing labour dispute between 80 members of the BC Government and Service Employees Union Local 2009 and the operating company Western Pacific Marine.

The union has said it will not have its workers using overtime hours during the dispute, which is leading to abbreviated schedules. Ferry users are asked to visit ferries.bcgeu.ca for updates.

Related: Ferry workers could be on strike in West Kootenay before month’s end

Previous story
70 trucks and counting: B.C. loggers en route to Vancouver to protest job losses
Next story
B.C.’s auditor general to resign for personal reasons

Just Posted

Kootenay Ferry to shut down again today

The ferry will stop servicing Balfour and Kootenay Bay as of 2:45 p.m. until Thursday morning

PROFILE: Goldsbury running for Liberals in Kootenay-Columbia

Long-time Kootenay entrepreneur hoping to bring experience to federal government

Kootenay-Columbia election debate and forum roundup

A look at what election-related events are happening Kootenay-Columbia during the campaign

Creston RCMP respond to 60 calls

Police received 60 calls for assistance from to Sept. 17-24.

PROFILE: Morrison running for Conservatives in Kootenay-Columbia

Former RCMP member, diplomat looking to recapture the riding for the Tories

70 trucks and counting: B.C. loggers en route to Vancouver to protest job losses

The initial convoy left Prince George at 2 a.m. Wednesday, stopping through the Cariboo

Municipal leaders support banning foreign sponsorship of UBCM amid worsening China relations

Chinese consulate hosts annual reception at the civic government event

Jury deliberates fate of B.C. father charged with daughters’ murders

‘Guilty must be unanimous,’ judge tells jury

B.C.’s auditor general to resign for personal reasons

Carol Bellringer’s news comes just days after she released legislature spending scandal report

Blast of winter weather expected to hit Rocky Mountains, interior B.C.

Up to 15 cm of snow is expected to fall in the mountains starting Wednesday night

Trudeau promises energy bill cuts, carbon-neutrality while in Lower Mainland

Scheer offers tax credit for green home renovation, and Jagmeet Singh pledged electric buses

Canada’s top 1% saw fastest income acceleration, overall decrease in taxes

Those in the top one per cent saw average income growth in 2017 of 8.5 per cent to $477,700

Trump prodded Ukraine leader on Biden claims: memo

Attorney general notified of Trump’s conversation with the Ukrainian president ‘several weeks’ after call

B.C. reveals who will participate in its upcoming money laundering inquiry

The B.C. government called the inquiry in May following three independent reviews

Most Read