Kootenay entrepreneurs showcase outdoor gear at KORE Makers Market in the Platzl

Leather Apron Revival perform at the Maker’s Market outdoor gear expo at the Kimberley Platzl on Saturday, Feb. 12. Paul Rodgers photo. Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick visits with Jacob Jamin of Instinct - Killer Ski Co. at the Maker’s Mark outdoor gear expo in the Platzl. Paul Rodgers photo. Scott Matson, founder of Northern Ultralight out of Nelson, B.C. at the Maker’s Market at the Kimberley Platzl on Saturday, Feb. 12. Paul Rodgers photo. Scott Matson, founder of Northern Ultralight out of Nelson, B.C. showcases some of his gear at the Maker’s Market at the Kimberley Platzl on Saturday, Feb. 12. Paul Rodgers photo. Dylan Bucher, owner of Lynx OGT, showcases his homemade headlamps at the Maker’s Market in Platzl on Saturday, Feb. 12. Paul Rodgers photo. Leather Apron Revival perform at the Maker’s Market outdoor gear expo at the Kimberley Platzl on Saturday, Feb. 12. Paul Rodgers photo.

A Maker’s Market was held in Kimberley’s Platzl on Saturday, Feb 12 giving the community a chance to browse some Kootenay-crafted outdoor recreation gear.

The market was made possible thanks to a grant from Shop Local BC to the Kootenay Outdoor Recreation Enterprise (KORE).

READ MORE: Take a look at outdoor recreation gear made here in the Kootenays

Vendors included Instinct – Killer Ski Co. out of Rossland, Lynx OGT from an off-the-grid workshop outside of Nelson, Northern Ultralight from Nelson and Thoroughbred Skis from Golden.

Each company had their owners present, to share their stories and showcase their unique outdoor gear to the interested crowd of locals.

Dylan Bucher of Lynx Off Grid Technology, for example, was displaying his extremely high-quality and innovative headlamps that he makes in his off-grid homestead outside of Nelson, B.C.

Northern Ultralight, also from Nelson, sells a whole variety of outdoor equipment including backpacks, stuff sacks and fanny packs, all made from high-end raw materials, sourced from within North America.

Instinct – Killer Ski Co. create beautiful, handmade wooden skis from their workshop in Rossland, B.C.

With such an active outdoor population, Kimberley was an ideal location for these entrepreneurs to showcase their wares, and the day was made all the more enjoyable with warm, sunny weather and a great soundtrack provided by local band Leather Apron Revival.



paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter