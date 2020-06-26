Kootenay communities to receive emergency preparation funding

Several Kootenay communities are receiving provincial funding for emergency preparations.
Nelson, Castlegar, New Denver and Creston are among the over 100 local governments and First Nations communities included in a $4.2 million package from the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General announced Friday.
The money, which comes from the $69.5 Community Emergency Preparedness Fund, is for support services as well as an investment in local emergency operation centres.
“When it comes to emergencies in B.C., it’s not a matter of if one will happen, but when,” said Jennifer Rice, parliamentary secretary for emergency preparedness, in a statement.
“This funding is another step we’re taking as a government to help communities be ready for when disaster strikes.”
Here’s a list of the local governments receiving funding:
• Castlegar: $9,410 for IT equipment, and $25,000 for furniture upgrades.
• Creston: $18,750 for supplies and equipment.
• Nelson: $18,265 for operations centre enhancement.
• New Denver: $15,625 for modernization of emergency support services.
• Regional District of Central Kootenay: $25,000 for a reception centre support project.