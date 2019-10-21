(Elections Canada photo)

Federal Election

Kootenay-Columbia polls now open for Canada’s federal election

Which party will be chosen to form the next government?

A new federal government is expected to be named Monday night, as Canada’s 2019 general election gets underway.

The main parties vying for the 338 seats in the House of Commons are Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives, Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats, and Elizabeth May’s Greens. The People’s Party of Canada, under former high-profile Tory Maxime Bernier, is running for the first time.

Polls are open in Creston until 7 p.m. Your voter card will tell you where to cast your ballot.

Who is running in Kootenay-Columbia?

Wayne Stetski, NDP

Rob Morrison, Conservative

Robin Goldsbury, Liberal

Abra Brynne, Green

Trev Miller, Animal Protection

Rick Stewart, People’s Party of Canada

Catch up on our coverage of the Kootenay-Columbia campaign:

Green and NDP candidates talk strategic voting at Nelson public meeting

Kootenay-Columbia candidates attend Creston Valley Chamber of Commerce 2019 election forum

Kootenay-Columbia candidate cautious after getting threats

Kootenay-Columbia riding candidates have Canada’s highest expense limit

Former Liberal candidate endorses Greens in Kootenay-Columbia

Climate change, worker shortages, more addressed at Sparwood election forum

Kootenay-Columbia candidates debate climate change

Candidates talk food security at Cranbrook forum

Candidates pitch visions, plans at Cranbrook election forum

Candidates field questions at Indigenous issues debate

VIDEO: Kootenay-Columbia candidates stop talking, start listening at reverse forum

For Elections Canada’s FAQ page for questions like what kind of identification to bring, click here.

For all of our stories on the 2019 federal election, click here.

Check out our website and Facebook page for full coverage of the results once polls close.

Kootenay-Columbia polls now open for Canada’s federal election

