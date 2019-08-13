Janelle Mann, 2019 recipient of KCDS’ Bev LaPointe Memorial Scholarship for Women in Trades, was awarded her $2,000 scholarship on Thursday at the WorkBC office in Trail. From left: Jessica Lunn, Scholarship Selection Committee Member/KCDS Coordinator; Rosanna Symington,KCDS; Megan Johnston, KCDS; Janelle Mann; and Laureen Barker, KCDS Board Director/Scholarship Selection Committee Member. Submitted photo

Kootenay Columbia grad receives scholarship for women in trades

Award in memory of Bev LaPointe, former chair of Kootenay Career Development Society

Janelle Mann, a 2019 JL Crowe graduate, is the fourth recipient of the Bev LaPointe Memorial scholarship for Women in Trades.

This special award from the Kootenay Career Development Society (KCDS), is in memory of founding KCDS board chair Bev LaPointe.

The scholarship offers $2,000 for a full-time or part-time female student in the trades, and is available to women residing in the KCDS service area of Nelson, Castlegar and Trail.

Mann was presented the scholarship on Thursday at the society’s new WorkBC office in downtown Trail.

Previous: New WorkBC office opens doors to opportunity

“I am very honored to be the 2019 recipient of the Bev LaPointe Scholarship,” Mann said. “It is great that there is a scholarship that recognizes women entering a trades path. For a long time, it was not common for women to enter in the trades field, and it’s amazing to see that shift for women to get recognized for it,” she shared.

“It can be intimidating in a male-dominated work environment, having this scholarship behind my name will help feel confident entering my new career. I hope this can encourage other women to consider a career path in the trades.”

Mann will be starting her Millwright/Machinist training in September at Selkirk College.

“We are so pleased to be able to award this scholarship for the fourth consecutive year, in honor of Bev LaPointe’s impact as a trailblazer for the full participation of women in the workplace, in our community, and in the trades,” says Sue Adam, KCDS board chair.

“I think she would be very proud of our scholarship recipients and of KCDS for continuing to provide this meaningful support.”

The Bev LaPointe scholarship supports women entering a career path that is under-represented by women.

She served KCDS from May 2004 until December 2012 and was passionate about the work being done through the society. LaPointe was a strong supporter of KCDS job seekers and employees and always championed worker’s rights and social justice.

She was fierce in her defense of women’s rights both in the workplace and community.

Employed by the City of Nelson for 32 years, LaPointe was the first woman to drive a snow plow for the city and locals often saw her travelling down the street in her snow plow, bus or street sweeper, joking “you bet I drive like a woman!”

According to the latest data from Statistics Canada, women accounted for only two per cent of carpentry apprentices, 1.9 per cent of plumbing apprentices, and 1.5 per cent of heavy equipment apprentices.

KCDS is a regional employment service and career development agency that works in partnership with communities and employers to support the residents of Nelson, Castlegar, and Trail in finding meaningful and sustainable employment.

For more information about how to apply for the scholarship, to search for jobs or to find out more about KCDS services, visit their website at www. kcds.ca.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
