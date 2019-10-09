Kootenay-Columbia candidates attending Creston Valley Chamber of Commerce election forum

Creston Valley residents aske to submit questions prior to Oct. 16 federal election forum

Kootenay-Columbia federal election candidates will answer Creston Valley residents’ questions at a forum hosted by the Creston Valley Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 16.

All six candidates in the Oct. 21 federal election — Abra Brynne (Green), Robin Goldsbury (Liberal), Trev Miller (Animal Protection), Rob Morrison (Conservative), Wayne Stetski (incumbent, NDP) and Rick Stewart (People’s Party) — have confirmed their attendance at the forum, which will begin at 7 p.m. at Prince Charles Theatre.

“This continues a long-standing tradition of the Creston chamber hosting election forums,” said president Andrew Darby. “We’re pleased that all of the candidates are able to attend and offer their views to people in the Creston Valley.”

Creston Valley Advance publisher Brian Lawrence and 94.1 Juice FM reporter Jensen Shields will moderate the forum, presenting questions previously submitted by locals to the chamber. It will follow a similar format to municipal election forums the chamber hosted in 2018, with candidates offering an opening statement before responding to questions from the moderators.

“This is a great opportunity for residents to learn more about the candidates and their views,” said Darby. “We’re looking forward to hearing what voters want to know.”

Questions for candidates must be submitted to info@crestonvalleychamber.com by noon Oct. 14.

