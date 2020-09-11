Kootenay Co-op issues meat recall, warns plastic and metal could be in products

Kootenay Co-op in Nelson has issued a recall on some meat products that may contain plastic and metal. File photo

Nelson’s Kootenay Co-op has issued a product recall on some of its meat products that may have plastic and metal inside them.

In a statement Thursday, the grocery store said customers should not eat Kootenay Co-op house-made beef and wine sausage (packed on Sept. 9, best before Sept. 14), house-made garlic and onion beef sausage (packed Sept. 9, best before Sept. 14), and Blue Goose Lean Beef Burgers (packed Sept. 10, best before Sept. 12).

The store said an equipment malfunction in its butcher shop led to the recall.

“If you have purchased any of the products listed below, please do not eat them,” the store said in its statement. “Please discard them and go to our customer service desk for a full refund. If you have already eaten the product and did not notice anything, please pay attention to your body. If you experience any out-of-the-ordinary symptoms, please seek immediate medical advice and attention.”

The store said more information can be accessed at its customer service desk at 250-354-4077.