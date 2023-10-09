Kootenay author pens ‘The Mermaids of Mumbles,’ a series for tweens

‘Una’s Great Adventure’ and ‘Armes Journey’ are the first two books of The Mermaids of Mumbles series by Kingsley Ross Hill. The series includes 12 endearing books about four Celtic mermaid sisters, and is meant to be especially engaging to tween and early teenage audience readers. Image: Submitted ‘Una’s Great Adventure’ and ‘Armes Journey’ are the first two books of The Mermaids of Mumbles series by Kingsley Ross Hill. The series includes 12 endearing books about four Celtic mermaid sisters, and is meant to be especially engaging to tween and early teenage audience readers. Image: Submitted

Looking for an inspiring book series for your tween?

Kootenay author Kingsley Ross Hill is touring three towns this month to talk about his new series called “The Mermaids of Mumbles,” featuring the ongoing adventures of Una, Armes, Angel and Anwen, four Celtic mermaid sisters.

“I was inspired to write this series when I was on a recent trip to the Isle of Skye in Scotland where I was visiting my own family heritage,” Hill told the Times.

“Scotland is a land full of legends and myths, and steeped in history.”

During that trip, while visiting a general store in the heart of the village, Hill met two mums and their daughters. From that happenstance meeting, the author says he learned there was little for tween and early teenagers to read, especially girls.

“I was told by one of the mums, and was asked, being a writer, if I would be willing to write a series about mermaids,” he recalls. “It wasn’t until I returned home to the Kootenays, and remembered my own daughter Samantha’s fascination and interest in mermaids that I began to create the outline for the series.”

As the 12-book series progresses and the mermaid sisters grow older, Hill says the life lessons they learn are very much the same as many human girls experience; making and keeping friends, choosing healthy meaningful relationships, and letting go of relationships that are destructive.

“Showing compassion towards others,without putting oneself at risk,” he continues. “Learning to appreciate their family, and understanding their identity through family heritage. The need for belonging and meaning and purpose.”

He also writes about the darker realities of life: his protagonists experience the loss of a loved one and must learn to find strength to carry on; the series also explores the unique challenges of adoption.

“The power of working together to achieve a common goal,” he adds. “True girl power!”

Hill will be at the Crockett Book Company, in Trail’s Waneta Plaza, Saturday (Oct. 14) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Then Saturday, Oct. 28, he’ll be at the Rossland Public Library for “Author Talk,” from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. The Creston-based writer will be reading and discussing ‘The Mermaids of Mumbles’ series.

On Saturday Nov. 4, he’ll be at the Sunshine ‘N Gelato Shop and Cafe in Creston.

Books will be available for purchase at the Crockett Book Company in Trail, Gold Rush Bookstore in Rossland, and Creseramics Gift Shop in Creston.

For more visit: kingsleyrosshillbooks.com.

Series synopsis

The Mermaids of Mumbles Series is about the ongoing adventures and experiences of four Celtic mermaid sisters. Their names are Una, Armes, Argel, and Anwen. They have been watching the goings-on of humankind from the safety and security of the waves. Una is the youngest of the sisters, and her desire for adventure and her inquisitiveness opens the doorway for her and her sisters to come ashore and explore these rather strange and yet wonderful creatures called human beings.

As the sisters come ashore they are able to transform into human likeness, but retain certain unique aspects in their makeup as mermaids that cannot change. One by one, and through their different experiences of humankind, their lives as mermaids living in the sea collide powerfully with life on land as they try to navigate the many challenges of living amongst the humans.

Each of the sisters try hard to keep their identities as mermaids a secret from the human friends and relationships that they develop on land. Their unique gifts are amazing to their new human friends and they are viewed as strange and mysterious, yet so appealing.

As the sisters try to navigate the many new experiences and complexities of living and working amongst the humans, they are faced with many life changing challenges. As their relationships with human boys and girls grow, they long to reveal their true identities to those they have grown close to. But this requires great courage and risk. Hard choices must be made. Even whether to ever return to the sea.

The second youngest sister Anwen has a habit of collecting messages in a bottle which changes her life and the lives of her sisters. Each of them slowly but surely find their own destinies. Armes believes that she might always remain a mermaid and not choose to live her life on land like one or more of her sisters might do.

The sisters learn to appreciate one another’s differences like they never did in their lives underneath the waves. They learn to work together and help one another amongst the humans.

Una never loses her ability to talk and communicate with the whales and dolphins and other sea creatures even while she is on land. This causes her many challenges from jealous human friends and those that suspect that Una and her sisters are hiding some deep secret as to who they really are.

In their travels through the mysterious deep, tragedy strikes. And two of the sisters believe one another to be dead. Are they?

A long journey from Wales to the Western Scottish Isles takes place, where two of the sisters fight like warrior poets to survive and eventually survive.

