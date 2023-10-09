Kootenay author pens ‘The Mermaids of Mumbles,’ a series for tweens

‘Una’s Great Adventure’ and ‘Armes Journey’ are the first two books of The Mermaids of Mumbles series by Kingsley Ross Hill. The series includes 12 endearing books about four Celtic mermaid sisters, and is meant to be especially engaging to tween and early teenage audience readers. Image: Submitted ‘Una’s Great Adventure’ and ‘Armes Journey’ are the first two books of The Mermaids of Mumbles series by Kingsley Ross Hill. The series includes 12 endearing books about four Celtic mermaid sisters, and is meant to be especially engaging to tween and early teenage audience readers. Image: Submitted
Looking for an inspiring book series for your tween?
Kootenay author Kingsley Ross Hill is touring three towns this month to talk about his new series called “The Mermaids of Mumbles,” featuring the ongoing adventures of Una, Armes, Angel and Anwen, four Celtic mermaid sisters.
“I was inspired to write this series when I was on a recent trip to the Isle of Skye in Scotland where I was visiting my own family heritage,” Hill told the Times.
“Scotland is a land full of legends and myths, and steeped in history.”
During that trip, while visiting a general store in the heart of the village, Hill met two mums and their daughters. From that happenstance meeting, the author says he learned there was little for tween and early teenagers to read, especially girls.
“I was told by one of the mums, and was asked, being a writer, if I would be willing to write a series about mermaids,” he recalls. “It wasn’t until I returned home to the Kootenays, and remembered my own daughter Samantha’s fascination and interest in mermaids that I began to create the outline for the series.”
As the 12-book series progresses and the mermaid sisters grow older, Hill says the life lessons they learn are very much the same as many human girls experience; making and keeping friends, choosing healthy meaningful relationships, and letting go of relationships that are destructive.
“Showing compassion towards others,without putting oneself at risk,” he continues. “Learning to appreciate their family, and understanding their identity through family heritage. The need for belonging and meaning and purpose.”
He also writes about the darker realities of life: his protagonists experience the loss of a loved one and must learn to find strength to carry on; the series also explores the unique challenges of adoption.
“The power of working together to achieve a common goal,” he adds. “True girl power!”
Hill will be at the Crockett Book Company, in Trail’s Waneta Plaza, Saturday (Oct. 14) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Then Saturday, Oct. 28, he’ll be at the Rossland Public Library for “Author Talk,” from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. The Creston-based writer will be reading and discussing ‘The Mermaids of Mumbles’ series.
On Saturday Nov. 4, he’ll be at the Sunshine ‘N Gelato Shop and Cafe in Creston.
Books will be available for purchase at the Crockett Book Company in Trail, Gold Rush Bookstore in Rossland, and Creseramics Gift Shop in Creston.
For more visit: kingsleyrosshillbooks.com.
