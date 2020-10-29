Kicking Horse nominated as one of North America’s favourite ski resorts

The resort finished in tenth in the same poll last year

Kicking Horse Mountain Resort will be looking to crack the Top 10 Ski Resorts list by USA Today for the second straight year. (Claire Palmer photo)

Kicking Horse Mountain Resort is nominated as one of USA Today’s 10Best ski resorts in 2020. The resort finished in 10th in the 2019 edition, as voted on by readers of USA Today.

“10Best wants to know which North American ski resorts are the crème de la crème, so we’ve asked a panel of skiing and snowboarding experts to nominate their 20 favourite resorts–mountains that offer serious snowfall, varied terrain, lots of lift access and all the desirable amenities in town,” reads the website.

Snow seekers can vote for their favorite resort once per day until voting ends on Monday, Nov. 9 at 10 a.m MST. Winners will be announced on Friday, Nov. 20.

Kicking Horse is currently sitting in the tenth slot, ahead of other world class resorts such as Jackson Hole in Wyoming, which is currenrly ranked at 14th and Whistler Blackcomb on the coast, which is sitting in 13th.

Lake Louise is sitting one spot ahead, in ninth, while SilverStar in Vernon is in eigth.

Sunshine Village in Banff is the highest ranked Canadian resort, currently occupying the second spot behind the first place Brundage Mountain Ski Resort, located in Idaho. Kirkwood Mountain in California rounds out the top three.

“Kicking Horse Mountain Resort in Golden, British Columbia earns rave reviews and a loyal following for its incredible verticals, champagne powder and unique range of terrain,” reads the website.

“The 3,486 acres of skiable terrain includes the fourth highest vertical drop in North America. Skiers and snowboarders have 120 named runs to choose from, with over half catering to advanced and expert skiers.”

Resorts were chosen based on the varried terrain offered, lift acess, amenities in town and snowfall.

Claire Palmer

Editor for the Golden Star

