Kevin Falcon wins B.C. Liberal leadership race

Former cabinet minister now B.C. Liberal leader

Former cabinet minister Kevin Falcon has won the leadership of the B.C. Liberal party.

Falcon won on the fifth ballot, taking just over 52 per cent of the points available.

Legislature members Ellis Ross finished second with almost 34 per cent of the vote and Michael Lee was third, with about 14 per cent.

Val Litwin, Gavin Dew, Renee Merrifield and Stan Sipos were dropped from the field after four ballots.

The 59-year-old Falcon left politics a decade ago to spend more time with his young family and work in the private sector with a Vancouver investment and property development firm.

Earlier today, a judge rejected a bid by a party member to delay the release of the results for 15 days over concerns about the Liberals’ recent audit of new members it signed up during the leadership campaign.

– The Canadian Press

