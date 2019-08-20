(Photo credit Metro Creative Connection)

KES hosts the Encore program for people aged 55 and up

Encore is an exciting and innovative program offered by Kootenay Employment Services. Encore is open to members of our community aged 55 and older and is geared towards building on existing skills and using experience and knowledge as a foundation for employment.

Research tells us that many people are working well beyond the traditional retirement age for a multitude of different reasons. Some of the reasons cited were socializing and community involvement, mental health, and financial necessity.

“Persons over 55 have generally developed strong work ethics and work skills,” said Hugh Grant, Executive Director for Kootenay Employment Service who himself is over 55. “Often, they are at a point in life where they are seeking employment that is more compatible with their personal interests and not what they may have formerly done to earn a living. This is where the Encore program can really help.”

Encore is 4 weeks of paid in-class experience. The employment workshops are facilitated by highly qualified and dynamic trainers. Following the classroom portion, participants either move into on the job training (with a wage subsidy), skills training, or self-employment development.

“I am extremely excited to be involved in the Encore program,” said Beth Hurst, KES Facilitator. “There are so many exciting workshops, guest speakers, and online learning options. The skills training provided is highly sought after. I’m looking forward to meeting our new participants and I feel lots of laughter is in our future”

Encore starts August 26th and the deadline to apply is August 22nd. Spaces are limited.

For more information, please contact the front desk at Kootenay Employment Services located at 119 11th Avenue North, Creston, or visit www.kes.bc.ca.

