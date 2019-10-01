Kelowna-West MLA Ben Stewart cleared of financial wrongdoing

Kelowna West MLA Ben Stewart has been cleared of any financial wrongdoing by Elections BC (Hansard TV)

Elections B.C. has cleared Kelowna-West MLA Ben Stewart of any wrongdoing related to an irregular political donation made to the B.C. Liberal Party.

Stewart wrote to Chief Electoral Officer Anton Boegman on Aug. 1 to advise him of the issue and voluntarily left the B.C. Liberal caucus while the issue was investigated.

At issue was a political contribution to the BC Liberal Party that was reimbursed to the contributor by the party.

“The review found no evidence that the political contribution and reimbursement were made in contravention of the Election Act. Elections BC now considers this matter closed,” said the independent election agency in a statement today.

B.C. Liberal party leader Andrew Wilkinson said that the decision today is a positive one for the party.

“We are happy to welcome Ben Stewart back to the B.C. Liberal Caucus. We thank him for taking the appropriate actions to ensure full cooperation with Elections BC.”

Stewart did not immediately respond to an interview request.

