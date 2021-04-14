A still from the video taken of a violent arrest on May 30, 2020 in downtown Kelowna. (File)

Kelowna Mountie charged with assault for caught-on-camera violent arrest

Const. Siggy Pietrzak was filmed punching a suspected impaired driver at least 10 times during an arrest

A Kelowna Mountie has been charged with assault in relation to a violent arrest that was caught on camera last year.

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) has approved charges against Const. Siggy Pietrzak in connection with the arrest of a suspected impaired driver on May 30, 2020.

Two people caught the altercation on camera. The footage shows Pietrzak punching the suspect at least 10 times.

Shortly after the incident, the Kelowna RCMP launched both statutory and internal investigations, the findings of which were subject to review by an external police agency before being presented to the BCPS for charge assessment. The RCMP maintains that the suspect was uncooperative with police and was arrested for allegedly obstructing a police officer.

The alleged victim, Tyler Russell, filed a lawsuit against Const. Siggy Pietrzak. The Attorney General of Canada, also named in the lawsuit, denied Pietrzak used excessive force in a response to that claim.

Pietrzak remains suspended with pay. According to the RCMP, his duty status is continually assessed and an internal Code of Conduct investigation remains active.

Pietrzak is scheduled for his first appearance in court on May 3.

READ MORE: Attorney General defends Kelowna Mountie involved in rough arrest

READ MORE: Kelowna Mountie who punched suspect identified, condemned by sister

