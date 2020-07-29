Bernard Avenue in Downtown Kelowna on July 27, 2020. (Aaron Hemens - Black Press Media)

Kelowna COVID-19 reporting strategy shifted due to ‘broad community transmission’

‘This new reporting will more accurately reflect what is happening in the city and region at this time’

Interior Health is changing the way it is reporting cases of COVID-19 in the Kelowna area.

Beginning tomorrow (July 30), the health authority is reporting the number of cases occurring across Kelowna, not just the confirmed cases associated with early July events.

Until now, Interior Health (IH) has defined the number of cases associated to the “Kelowna cluster” as connected directly to specific events and businesses downtown in early July and over the Canada Day holiday.

“We now know the situation has shifted into more broad community transmission beyond these initial cases in downtown Kelowna,” said Karl Hardt, IH’s media spokesperson.

“This new reporting will more accurately reflect what is happening in the city and region at this time.”

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will explain the change during their regular media availability tomorrow and IH will begin releasing numbers based on the expanded definition.

Interior Health said that this will result in a “significant increase” in the cluster number it has been reporting to date.

“It is important to clarify that the vast majority of the additional cases reported tomorrow will not be new cases. These are cases that were already captured in the IH total cases, but were not officially assigned to the ‘Kelowna cluster.’”

