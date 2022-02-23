Kaslo ticket scratcher a ‘happy camper’ after $50,000 lotto win

Breann Hallstrom says scratch and win tickets were a Christmas tradition for her and her father.

Breann Hallstrom of Kaslo netted $50,000 just after Christmas from a BCLC “Happy Camper” scratch and win ticket. Photo: Submitted

A Christmas tradition between a Kaslo daughter and her now passed father paid off 50 thousand ways last year.

On the 28th day of December Breann Hallstrom scratched herself a $50,000 windfall from BC Lotto.

Hallstrom’s big win from a BCLC Happy Camper Scratch & Win ticket could be thought of as serendipitous.

“Holy crap I was in disbelief,” she explained of the moment she discovered she won. “I usually scratch my tickets on December 28 which is the day my dad passed, and it’s a nice coincidence I won on a Happy Camper ticket as my dad loved to camp.”

The Kaslo resident purchased her ticket from the Esso on Highway 31 in Kaslo. She said she enjoys playing BCLC’s Scratch & Win tickets as it was a Christmas tradition for her and her father.

Hallstrom plans to get a new tattoo with some of her prize, and also looks forward to treating herself to a new bedroom set and paying down some of her mortgage.

