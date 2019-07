The MV Balfour is out of operation until sometime next week

The MV Balfour won’t operate this weekend due to mechanical issues. File photo

Kootenay Lake ferry users should expect delays this weekend.

The MV Balfour, which runs between the Balfour and Kootenay Bay ferry terminals, is currently out of service due to mechanical issues.

A spokesperson for the transportation ministry said Friday the Balfour is expected to resume operations sometime early next week.

The MV Osprey 2000, the bigger of the two ferries on Kootenay Lake, is still running.

The 65-year-old MV Balfour is due for replacement in 2022.