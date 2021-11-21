(Health Canada)

(Health Canada)

Juice mixes recalled due to possible presence of glass

They should all be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase

Kraft Heinz Canada is recalling its Country Time brand Original Lemonade Fruit Juice Substitute Drink Mix and Tang brand Orange Flavour Crystals due to the possible presence of glass.

The recalled products have been sold nationally and online.

The Country Time products were sold in 2.4 kg packages with a best before date of Sept. 15, 2023.

The Tang products were sold in 2.2 kg packages with best before dates of Aug. 20 and 21, 2023.

They should all be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says there have been no reports of any injuries associated with the consumption of the recalled products.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘We lost everything’: Many residents in Princeton, B.C. still digging out from flood

Just Posted

Flood waters cover Highway 1 in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. declares state of emergency amid devastating floods, landslides

Back row: Jackson Semancik, Dax Wiese, Carter Friesen, Ace Wiese, Owen Davidson, Callum Zieffle, Phillip MacDonald, Rowan Syfchuk, and Head Coach Norm Eisler. Front row: Oliver Keen-Eisler, Drayden Miller, Oliver Valdal, and Stellaen Damery. Missing: Team member Logan Lawrence. Coaches Casey Charles, Frieda Draxlir, and Devan Davidson. (Submitted)
Creston bantam boys volleyball team wins championship

Rossland Prop Master Paul Wagner is hoping to bring some movie business back to the West Kootenay. Photo: Submitted Trail jeweller Paul Durkin (pictured) was enlisted to design and create rings for the hit Netlix movie Love Hard by props master Paul Wagner. Photo: Jim Bailey
Props Master hopes to bring more movie biz to the Kootenays

Linn Murray (left) and Jamie Hunter, both of Nelson, attended the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow. Photo: Submitted
Nelson youth activists find optimism, frustration at COP26