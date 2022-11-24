Black Press Media file

Black Press Media file

No survivors found following small plane crash off Northern Vancouver Island

RCMP, Transportation Safety Board investigating cause

The Port Hardy RCMP are in the midst of investigating a small plane crash that occured near Strachan Bay, north of Port Hardy.

On Nov. 23, at around 1:20 p.m., “the Port Hardy RCMP was notified by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre of a Cessna float plane who had crashed into the water in Strachan Bay,” stated Corporal Alex Bérubé, spokesperson for the BC RCMP. “It was learned that the aircraft was transporting two passengers out of logging camp back to Port Hardy.”

Coast Guard helicopter and boats were sent to the area and a search was made, “however no survivors have been located and the plane has been presumed to have sunk,” added Bérubé.

According to the release, the RCMP and the Transportation Safety Board are working together to determine what may have caused the plane to go down, and the RCMP West Coast Marine and Dive Team are also being mobilized in effort to locate the plane, the two passengers and the pilot.

The plane belonged to a company called Air Cab, based out of Coal Harbour.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335.

RELATED: Pilot’s decision to fly to fish camp in poor weather led to four deaths

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Plane crashRCMP

Previous story
3 people arrested following pickup chase on Coquihalla

Just Posted

(Photo by Phil McLachlan)
Creston RCMP Report: Multiple reports of uninsured vehicles

Blaine Cook, who lives in Nelson, was Twitter’s original engineer when it launched in 2006. He believes the social media app should have been directed down a different path. Photo: Tyler Harper
Nelson’s Blaine Cook helped build Twitter – and he has a few ideas on what should come next

RCMP arrested a man who was allegedly dumping chemicals in a Kaslo couples’ cars. Photo: Phil McLachlan
Kaslo RCMP arrest man caught dumping chemicals on vehicles

Castlegar Fire Department rescued two people from a vehicle that had crashed down an embankment Nov. 22. Photo: CFD
Two rescued after vehicle crashes down embankment near Castlegar