Join the challenge to help Creston become Canada’s most active community

From June 1 to 30, residents of Creston can take part in becoming Canada’s most active community.

Throughout the month, the Creston and District Community Complex (CDCC) will be offering free programming with help from a $800 ParticipACTION grant.

The grant aimed to increase involvement in ParticipACTION’s Community Better Challenge, which is a national inititave that encourages everyone to get active.

At the end of the month, the town that logged the most minutes of activity will be crowned Canada’s Most Active Community.

It is scored on a per capita basis, so there’s no concerns with Creston being on the smaller side. In 2019, Enderby (population 3,000) won the challenge.

To log minutes, individuals or organizations can log on to the website and enter their minutes with a free account at www.participaction.com/en-ca/programs/community-challenge.

“We want to try to reduce barriers to exercise,” said Tia Wayling, recreation services co-ordinator for the Regional District of Central Kootenay. “With the pandemic, it’s been more challenging since drop-in activities aren’t a possibilty.”

The free progrmmaing offered by CDCC will be held outside to comply with COVID-19 health restrictions. The options include Tai Chi, Spin, Cardio Kick, Total Body Fitness, Flex and Relax, and Core n’ More.

“We’re trying to rally the whole town,” said Wayling. “Minutes can also be logged on the ParticpACTION app, either manually or synced with any wearable technology, like a FitBit.”

For anyone who is not tech savvy, ask a family member to create an account and track minutes on your behalf or call the CDCC Front Desk at 250-428-7127.

There will also be community-wide challenges including a virtual triathlon, scavenger hunt, and community garden challenge.

Through the Creston Valley Playground Warriors, there will be posters displayed at the different playgrounds in town with ideas for parents and kids on how to use the play structures for exercise.

Wayling encouraged residents to take part in the free activities to get some exercise and join in on the challenge.

If Creston wins, $100,000 will be awarded towards local physical activity initiatives.

“If we can achieve that just by logging in some minutes, that would be awesome,” said Wayling. “We’ll decide with the community how to allocate those funds.”

For more information, visit rdck.ca/recreation or follow the Creston & District Community Complex on Facebook. Share the challenge with your family and friends to spread the word!

