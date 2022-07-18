Jessica Ogden recipient of Suzy Hamilton Legacy Award

Submitted by Suzy Hamilton Legacy Fund

The family and friends of the late Suzy Hamilton are pleased to announce that Jessica Ogden is being honoured with this year’s Suzy Hamilton Legacy Award. The cash award is presented annually to a female-identified environmental activist in the West Kootenay region, who embodies the environmental and social activism for which Suzy was known.

Jessica is known for her continued activism in protecting our water, land, and forests. She was an integral member of the Last Stand West Kootenays action at Argenta Face and provided mentorship as a calm and grounded presence for younger and less experienced activists. Her continued activism efforts have allowed Jessica to develop considerable practice assets and knowledge, which she shares freely with her activist community.

“I am honoured to receive this award on the unceded territory of the Sinixt. I believe the deep, persistent calling to protect the vital ecosystems that sustain all life on earth innately exists in each one of us,” said Jessica.

“The path of the activists can certainly feel overwhelming at times, however I’ve been reminded time and again, that we are never alone as we are standing alongside everyone who has stood before us and their spirits are with us.”

The committee is also posthumously honouring award nominee Glada McIntyre, with the previously introduced extension of the award meant to recognize the enduring dedication of a female-identified champion of the environment.

“Glada is so deserving of the Suzy Hamilton Legacy award,“ said Gary Diers, who nominated Glada. “She fully and passionately dedicated her life to the ecology of this region laying the foundation for our continuing work today. Decades ago she began organizing for the protection of ancient forests and mountain caribou and fought the use of pesticides while cofounding an organic farm. Glada’s determination to save the natural world she loved so much has been an inspiration to all who knew her.”

Additional nominees for this year’s award were Sally Hammond, Rosie Wijenberg, Maya Provencal, Judy O’Leary, and Shannon Ross. A big thank you to all who put forward a nomination for this award.

The Suzy Hamilton Legacy Fund continues to grow and with it, the size of the annual award.

Donations are warmly welcomed and can be made through the Osprey Foundation.