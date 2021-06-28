‘It’s appalling’: RCMP investigating dog in crate behind RV spotted in B.C. Interior

Residents were shocked and infuriated by RV driver’s actions during record breaking heatwave

Residents across B.C. were infuriated and horrified after photos of a dog being carried in a crate behind an RV in the Interior during the province’s record breaking heatwave were posted to social media Sunday June 27, 2021. (Heather Peters/Facebook)

Residents across B.C. were infuriated and horrified by a RV driver’s actions after photos were posted to social media of a dog being carried in a crate that was tied behind the recreation vehicle on Sunday, June 27.

The RV was spotted driving through the Interior during the province’s record breaking heatwave.

The RV was first seen near Hope and possibly later in Keremeos where concerned citizens snapped photos and reported the driver to the SPCA and the police.

Temperatures in the South Okanagan Sunday climbed to highs above 40 C in some places like Osoyoos, Penticton and Keremeos.

The Keremeos RCMP detachment received a call about the dog Sunday night after a resident who had seen the Facebook post believed they saw the same RV travelling through Keremeos eastbound to Osoyoos.

Police in Keremeos then notified officers in Osoyoos who were looking for the vehicle but were unable to locate it.

As of Monday afternoon, the vehicle has not been located, but police have identified the Lower Mainland company that owns the RV and will be in touch to find out who was in possession of the RV over the weekend, said Osoyoos RCMP commander Sgt. Jason Bayda.

Police plan to speak to the SPCA and the BC Prosecution Service as part of their investigation to find out whether the driver’s actions legally constitutes animal cruelty and if charges will be laid.

“In this heat, it’s certainly not safe for the dog and you don’t know what kind of exhaust fumes are coming back from the vehicle to the crate,” said Sgt. Bayda.

“I don’t want to speculate as to whether if it’s an actual crime… but certainly when I see the pictures it’s appalling for sure.”

During this heatwave it’s important to treat your pets with as much care as you would treat a person, said Bayda.

“Treat them as part of your family… keep your pets in air conditioned places as much as you can and give them lots of water,” he said.

“It’s unfortunate animals suffer from the actions of their owners sometimes.”

