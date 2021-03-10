Southern resident orca calf J58, born to mother J41 in September 2020, is confirmed to be a female. (Photo by Jeanne Hyde/Center for Whale Research)

Southern resident orca calf J58, born to mother J41 in September 2020, is confirmed to be a female. (Photo by Jeanne Hyde/Center for Whale Research)

It’s a girl: Gender revealed of second orca calf born to J Pod last fall

Six-month-old southern resident orca J58 photographed from shore March 6

Just shy of International Women’s Day, a baby born to the southern resident orca population is confirmed to be female.

The Washington-based Center for Whale Research announced March 7 that J41’s six-month-old calf, J58, is female. The news comes after the calf was photographed from shore by Jeanne Hyde on March 6. The calf was rolling and revealing her gender by displaying her underside.

The centre says females are critical to the sustainability of the southern resident orca population.

READ ALSO: Victoria residents can help choose names for two new baby orcas

J58 was born on Sept. 24, the second calf born to J Pod that month after J57 was born Sept. 4. The Pacific Whale Watch Association sent the centre photos of the new baby that month, after witnessing what they believed to be J58’s birth.

“It was an emotional time as we processed what was happening in front of us,” said naturalist Lea Vanderwiel, on board at the time. “It took a few minutes to realize what was actually happening, but then it was pure excitement realizing that it was a birth and the baby was very alive and boisterous.”

The news comes after a healthy calf, L125, was discovered in February. L125 is the first calf born to L Pod in more than two years.

READ ALSO: Researchers confirm new southern resident orca calf

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

OrcaSouthern Resident Killer Whales

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Royal response fails to end anger over Meghan racism claims
Next story
Dangerous drug alert issued for entire Interior Health region

Just Posted

Creston Town Hall. File photo
Council Comments: Our Financial Plan and Taxes

“You are getting what you pay taxes for, and your council and staff are not just planning for today, they are planning for tomorrow!”

Creston RCMP detachment. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston RCMP Report: 69 calls for assistance from March 1 to 8

On March 1, police attended a local business after a report that a person was causing a disturbance after being told to leave, due to the person not wearing a mask as per store policy.

Al Gribbin is School District 8 Trustee. File photo
Gribbin: The cost of purchasing laptops for students in grades 7 and 10

“I don’t like impulsive decisions when it comes to major purchases. This computer purchase may be the right decision but I am concerned that all the options have not been presented to the board nor carefully examined.”

Naloxone, pictured above, may not be effective against overdoses caused by the drugs currently circulating in Interior Health. (Jenna Hauck - file)
Dangerous drug alert issued for entire Interior Health region

The drugs contain benzodiazepines which are not affected by naloxone

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio
36 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Fourteen people are currently hospitalized with the virus, six of whom are in intensive care

B.C.’s vaccine rollout has struggled with a massive surge of phone calls, with public health officials asking everyone to be patient and observe the schedule for making appointments by age group. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
COVID-19 variant cases climb in B.C. as vaccinations continue

182 cases of variant strains among 550 new cases diagnosed

Snow packs in the Kootenays remain close to normal.
Snow packs in the Kootenays remain close to normal.

West Kootenay at 110 per cent of normal, East at 106

Southern resident orca calf J58, born to mother J41 in September 2020, is confirmed to be a female. (Photo by Jeanne Hyde/Center for Whale Research)
It’s a girl: Gender revealed of second orca calf born to J Pod last fall

Six-month-old southern resident orca J58 photographed from shore March 6

(File)
Police tase man allegedly trying to stab people with uncapped needle in Vancouver

Police said the man resisted arrest

The Brown Swiss cows inside Creekside Dairy’s barn on a rainy spring day in 2019. (Grace Kennedy/The Observer)
#Buttergate: When it comes to cows, you are what you eat

The second in a three part series on dairy farming, palm oil and Canadian consumers

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Michael Yellowlees and his dog Luna continue on their journey through Port Alberni after a couple of interviews on a soggy Friday, March 5, 2021. Yellowlees left Tofino four days previously and intends to walk to Newfoundland and Labrador to raise awareness for a Scottish environmental charity. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Kilted Scotsman launches walking trek across Canada in B.C.

Michael Yellowlees departs Tofino to raise funds for endangered Caledonian Forest

Nanaimo Courthouse. (News Bulletin file photo)
Vancouver Island man’s $32-trillion lawsuit thrown out by B.C. Supreme Court

Plaintiff from Nanaimo also asked for 500,000 Tesla shares, private audience with the Queen

(Black Press Media files)
British Columbians booked more than 7,000 campsites on the first day reservations opened

Reservations currently open only to B.C. residents

Most Read