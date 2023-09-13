Campbell River, B.C., Courthouse. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River, B.C., Courthouse. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

B.C. man gets 4 years in highway crash that killed 2 American tourists

Guilty of dangerous driving causing the death in 2019 collision on Highway 19 near Campbell River

A Campbell River man was sentenced to four years in prison for killing two American tourists and injuring three others in a September 2019 crash on the Island Highway.

Kyle Rodney O’Callaghan, 33, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the deaths of Charlotte Van Valkenburg of Bend, Oregon and her cousin Curtis Bartley.

Guilty pleas were also entered for dangerous driving causing bodily harm to Ivan Smith, Van Valkenburg’s father, and to O’Callaghan’s sisters, Breanne and Kelsey Reid.

O’Callaghan was given a 3.5-year related sentence for each of the two counts of driving causing death and three six-month related sentences for the three counts of driving causing bodily harm. A five-year driving prohibition has also been imposed for after sentence is served.

The collision occurred on Highway 19 approximately 10 km north of Campbell River, on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. Van Valkenburg and Bartley were pronounced dead at the scene and O’Callaghan and the others were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Van Valkenburg and Bartley were travelling north as part of a two-car party heading to Port Hardy to catch a ferry in the rain and in wet road conditions. O’Callaghan was southbound at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his pickup truck and crossed the centre line and collided with the second of two northbound vehicles.

A victim impact statement was entered into the court proceedings by Van Valkenburg’s husband Dale, who was in the leading car. He wrote of losing his wife and companion of 32 years. A victim impact statement was also provided by Brian Bartley, younger brother of Curtis, who was in a third vehicle following further behind.

The sentencing hearing was held in B.C. Supreme Court in Campbell River, Tuesday, Sept. 12 before Justice Robin Baird.

RELATED: UPDATE: Alcohol and speed not ruled out as factors in fatal crash north of Campbell River

@AlstrT | editor@campbellrivermirror.com

Sign up for the Campbell River Mirror’s newsletter here to have local stories delivered straight to your inbox every morning.

BC Supreme CourtCampbell RiverDriving

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Women, gender minorities under-represented on B.C. councils: report
Next story
‘Like a wrecking ball’: Kootenay woman arrested after twerking at RCMP

Just Posted

An unidentified pilot landed his plane on Highway 6 on Monday. Photo: Markus Herzig
Pilot lands plane on Highway 6 after engine failure

Selkirk College Castlegar campus. File photo
Selkirk College vocational faculty contract ratified

The Nelson cemetery. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Council votes in favour of natural burials at Nelson cemetery

Grand Forks’ Payton Maffioli shows off the design she created for the Selkirk College Orange Shirt Day campaign. Submitted Photo
Grand Forks resident’s design featured for college’s Orange Shirt Day