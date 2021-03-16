FILE – People sit at a table on a temporary street patio allowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, outside a restaurant and bar in Vancouver, on Saturday, November 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Is your group of 10 allowed to gather on restaurants patios? Not so fast, Dr. Henry says

COVID rules of six per table still apply to restaurants, pubs, bars

British Columbia last week eased restrictions for the first time in months, allowing people to gather in outdoor, physically distanced groups of up to 10 friends.

With patio season fast approaching, many wondered: can they bring their nine closest friends to eat outdoors at a restaurant?

Not so fast, according to provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

“The same restrictions are in place in bars and restaurants and pubs,” Henry said at Monday’s (March 15) COVID-19 briefing. “Yes, outdoor patios but the maximum is six…. those same safety protocols are in place.”

But since outdoor groups of 10 have been allowed, some bars have seen an increase in customers misbehaving.

Port Moody brewery Yellow Dog reminded people of the rules in a social media post.

“We’ve noticed an increase in aggressive behaviour towards our staff surrounding COVID protocols and we do not tolerate that,” the brewery stated. “Please review our Tasting Room Policies before dropping by so we can all have a good time safely!”

The rules that continue to be in effect for restaurants, bars and pubs include groups of no more that six people at a table, with all people from the same household, as well as wearing masks unless eating or drinking at the table.

Henry said that if people want to eat with their group of 10, they can do so with a picnic at a park.

