Iqaluit’s water emergency has so far cost $1.5M, city may ask Nunavut for aid

Capital’s 8,000 residents haven’t been able to consume tap water since Oct. 12

Residents line up to fill containers with potable water in Iqaluit, Nunavut on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. The City of Iqaluit says an old underground spill is likely responsible for fuel that is contaminating the city’s tap water. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emma Tranter

The City of Iqaluit says it has spent $1.5 million to date during the city’s water emergency and plans to request financial assistance from the Nunavut government.

The capital’s 8,000 residents haven’t been able to consume tap water since Oct. 12 after fuel was detected in the supply.

The city says an old underground fuel spill is likely what contaminated its water system.

Most of the cost, about $965,000, comes from the city writing off residents’ water bills in October.

The city also spent $198,000 on an engineering firm, $190,000 on cleanup costs and $43,000 on employee overtime.

It plans to hold an emergency council meeting Friday to vote on whether to ask the territorial government to cover the costs.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Nunavut declares emergency in Iqaluit, city receives first shipment of potable water

Nunavut