Interior Health’s mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic coming to Creston for drop-ins

The clinic will be at the Community Complex on July 22 and 23

Interior Health’s mobile immunization clinic will be travelling to Creston on July 22 and 23 to offer drop-in vaccinations.

Anyone who has not yet received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can stop by from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Creston and District Community Complex parking lot, located at 312 19 Avenue.

Second doses will be provided to anyone who received their first dose more than seven weeks (49 days) ago.

Appointments are not required for this clinic. People who live or work in the Creston area, born in 2009 or earlier, will be able to walk-up, register, and receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

In partnership with the British Columbia Automobile Association, Interior Health’s mobile immunization clinics are travelling through the region, making stops in over 40 communities along the way.

Alternatively, people can also book an appointment online with Interior Health to receive their first dose of the vaccine. Invitations to book an appointment for the second dose are automatically sent seven weeks after receiving the first dose.

Register online by visiting www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca or by calling 1-833-838-2323.

For more resources and a list of all Interior Health COVID-19 immunization clinics, please visit news.interiorhealth.ca/news/covid-19-vaccines.

