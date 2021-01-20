Interior Health reported 91 new COVID-19 cases in the region Jan. 20, 2021 and three additional deaths. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Interior Health sees 91 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

Latest death toll now up to 55

The number of novel coronavirus cases and deaths continues to climb across the health region.

There were 91 additional cases reported in the Interior Health’s Wednesday, Jan. 20 update. Three new deaths have also been reported for a total of 55. That compares to 61 cases and two deaths from the previous day report.

This brings the total number of cases since the pandemic started to 5,465.

There are currently 30 people in hospital with the coronavirus and seven in the ICU.

“We are sad to report three additional COVID-related deaths bringing the total to 55 people who have died due to the illness in Interior Health,” IH president and CEO Susan Brown said. “Two of the people we lost lived in long-term care at Noric House in Vernon, and one was a member of our community who died in hospital. I want to offer our condolences to the families and caregivers who have lost a loved one. Let’s protect our most vulnerable by using our layers of protection: avoid social gatherings, stay home when feeling ill, wash your hands, and wear a mask.”

Among the outbreaks in the region, most numbers have stayed consistent with previous day reports or only grown by one or two:

  • Cariboo Memorial Hospital has 11 staff cases.
  • Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care in Kamloops has 21 cases: 16 residents and five staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.
  • Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver has 35 cases: 26 residents and nine staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 32 cases: 20 residents and 12 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.
  • Williams Lake Seniors Village has two cases: one resident and one staff.
  • Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 51 cases: 32 residents and 19 staff, with four deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon has 65 cases: 47 residents and 18 staff, with seven deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna has 46 cases: 41 residents and five staff, with three deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Teck mining operations has 17 IH cases linked to the outbreak.

Meanwhile two long-term care outbreaks have been declared over.

  • Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton had 10 cases: five residents and five staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.
  • Mountainview Village long-term care in Kelowna had 16 cases: eight residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

Interior Health reported 91 new COVID-19 cases in the region Jan. 20, 2021 and three additional deaths. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
