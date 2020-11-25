Interior Health reports 70 new cases overnight

The total number of cases in the region is now at 1,426

Interior Health (IH) announced there are 70 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

The new cases bring the total number within IH to 1,426. 336 of those cases are active and in isolation, with five people in the hospital. No one is in intensive care.

B.C. also recorded its deadliest day of the pandemic with 13 deaths and 738 new cases of the virus. Of today’s cases, 169 come from Vancouver Coastal Health, 443 from Fraser Health, the cases in IH, 21 from Island Health and 35 from Northern Health.

The province’s public health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reminded British Columbians that masks are mandatory in all public indoor spaces.

“If you see somebody without a mask, have compassion,” she said.

“People who are unable to wear a mask must be accommodated.”

