COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

Interior Health reports 53 additional cases of COVID-19

The total number of cases in the region is now at 898

Interior Health (IH) announced 53 additional cases of COVID-19 over the weekend in the region.

The new cases bring the total number to 898 since the start of the pandemic. 128 of those cases are currently active, with those individuals in isolation.

One person is in hospital.

IH added there are seven cases directly linked to the outbreak at the Royal Inland Hospital (RIH) construction site in Kamloops. There are no additional cases or new developments in this outbreak since Friday.

A number of Kelowna area schools have also reported exposures over the course of the weekend. On Sunday, Nov. 8, IH confirmed that there are four new cases of the virus at Kelowna Secondary School, as well as one case at Dr. Knox Middle School.

The Central Okanagan School District (SD23) also reported exposures at Rose Valley Elementary and Glenrosa Middle School, both West Kelowna schools.

Province-wide, B.C. public health officials announced a total of 998 new cases since Saturday, Nov. 7 as new restrictions on residents and businesses were taking effect in the Lower Mainland.

In total, there are 133 people in hospital with coronavirus-related conditions, with 43 in intensive care.

READ: Timeline: Seven Kelowna schools confirm COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

Most Read