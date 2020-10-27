There has been COVID-19 exposures at two elementary schools in District 42. (Image courtesy CDC)

Interior Health reports 24 additional COVID-19 cases

This includes three school exposures in Kelowna

Interior Health (IH) has reported an additional 24 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

The total number of cases in the region since the start of the pandemic is now at 717.

Currently, there are 92 active cases with those people in isolation. One person is in the hospital, with no patients in the ICU as a result of the virus.

IH added there are 15 cases linked to the outbreak at École de L’Anse-au-sable, with approximately 175 people in isolation.

Two other schools have also seen cases of COVID-19, with a positive case at Aberdeen Hall Preparatory School’s preschool community.

Aberdeen Hall’s head of school Chris Grieve confirmed IH has assessed the situation and that the kindergarten, elementary and high school students and staff are not affected and can safely continue attending classes in person.

IH also identified a case at St. Joseph Catholic School. Reports indicate there are 21 people in isolation from that school community.

Black Press Media has reached out to St. Joseph Catholic School for more information, but they have no responded to our request for comment.

READ: COVID-19 cases confirmed at two private Kelowna schools

Coronavirus

Most Read