Interior Health reports 2 more deaths, 83 new COVID-19 cases

Health authority also identifies new virus cluster in Fernie

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Interior Health announced two more deaths and 83 new cases of COVID-19 on Jan. 27.

The two deaths both come from an outbreak at Vernon’s Noric House long-term care home and bring the region’s death toll to 68 since the pandemic began.

Forty-eight people are in hospital with the virus, 16 of whom are in intensive care.

“Our daily case numbers continue to be high and we ask everyone to do their part in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” said Susan Brown, president and CEO of Interior Health. “It’s crucial we keep our close contacts to our immediate households and avoid any unnecessary travel right now.”

The health authority also announced a COVID-19 cluster in Fernie, where 81 cases have been identified since Jan. 1.

Interior Health offered the following update on outbreaks in the region:

Royal Inland Hospital has 66 cases: 23 patients and 43 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.

Cariboo Memorial Hospital has 14 staff cases.

Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care in Kamloops has 23 cases: 16 residents and seven staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver has 37 cases: 27 residents and 10 staff, with five deaths connected to this outbreak.

Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 37 cases: 24 residents and 13 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.

Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 63 cases: 37 residents and 26 staff, with eight deaths connected to this outbreak.

Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon has 68 cases: 47 residents and 21 staff, with eight deaths connected to this outbreak.

Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna has 46 cases: 41 residents and five staff, with three deaths connected to this outbreak.

