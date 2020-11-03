Stock photo

Interior Health reports 11 more COVID-19 cases

Ninety-five cases are active, none of which are currently hospitalized

Interior Health reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 788.

Ninety-five cases are active, none of which are currently hospitalized.

Across the province, health officials reported 299 cases and three new deaths on Tuesday, as a high rate of infection particularly in the Fraser Health region continues.

The latest test results confirmed by public health officials bring the total number of active cases to 3,017, with another 6,888 people who are under public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases. Another 12,430 people have recovered since the coronvirus pandemic began.

B.C. set daily case records with 1,120 new COVID-19 cases over the Halloween weekend. There were 352 new cases from Friday to Saturday, a new single-day case record of 389 from Saturday to Sunday and 379 more from Sunday to Monday, Nov. 2.

READ MORE: B.C. adds another 299 cases of COVID-19, three deaths

Coronavirus

Most Read