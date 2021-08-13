Interior Health records 376 new cases of COVID-19

There are now 2,446 active cases in the region overall

Interior Health announced 376 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Friday (Aug. 13).

Currently, the total of active cases in the region is at 2,446, encompassing more than 14 per cent of the 16,827 test-positive cases in the health authority since the pandemic began. Thirty-four people are in hospital, 16 of whom are in critical care.

In total, 167 Interior Health residents have died due to complications caused by the virus.

Overall, provincial health officials announced 717 new cases of the virus throughout B.C. The cases are predominantly the Delta variant of the virus.

There are also seven long-term care facilities in the Interior with ongoing outbreaks:

Nelson Jubilee Manor has four cases: one resident and three staff, with one death connected to this outbreak

Kootenay Street Village (Cranbrook) has three cases: one resident and two staff

Brookhaven Care Centre (West Kelowna) has 25 cases: seven residents and 18 staff members

Cottonwoods Care Centre (Kelowna) has 16 cases: 12 residents and four staff

Hawthorn Park assisted/independent living (Kelowna) has five cases: one resident and four staff

David Lloyd Jones long-term care (Kelowna) has four cases: two residents and two staff

Village at Mill Creek (Kelowna) has two cases: a resident and a staff member

CoronavirusCOVID-19KootenaysOkanagan